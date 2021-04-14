Decatur man arrested on drug charges after trying to pass off fake $20 bills

A Morgan County man was arrested on drug charges in Moulton last week after allegedly attempting to pass off fake $20 bills, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Depots Shaddrix, who is a Decatur resident according to his social media profile, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and texting while driving. An investigation into the passing of forged instruments is ongoing and may lead to additional charges, according to the report.
The arrest comes after Moulton Police Department was “made aware of an attempt to pass counterfeit money” at the Shelton Jiffy Mart on Alabama 157 around 9:15 a.m. last Tuesday, the police report said.
While responding, Capt. Russell Graham observed a vehicle matching the suspect’s description—later identified as Shaddrix—driving south on AL-157 near Days Inn. Graham notified dispatch and observed Shaddrix driving in the middle of both southbound lanes.
Shaddrix was stopped at the AL-157 and Alabama 24 intersection with officers Shane Burkett and Adam Lentz assisting, according to the report.
“Officers noticed in plain sight, what appeared to be several $20 bill in the floorboard,” the report said. “Also, in plain sight was a clear, glass smoking pipe with a rock-like substance inside.”
After Shaddrix was detained, a fake $20 bill was found in his pocket and under the pipe in the car were two small bags, one of which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report said.
The second bag is being sent to an Alabama Forensics laboratory for detailed testing.
In a statement released in the report, Chief Craig Knight commended the officers for “quick response and thorough detective work.”
Shaddrix was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
