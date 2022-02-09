Lawrence School Board approves pay increase for substitutes

In an effort to recruit additional substitute teachers and substitute bus drivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawrence County School Board voted 5-0 Monday to raise the rate of pay for school system substitutes.
The approval was granted retroactively, meaning all Lawrence County substitutes who worked any day since Feb. 1, will see the pay increase, according to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
For substitutes who do not have a four-year degree or are substituting for support personnel—such as lunchroom workers or teacher aids—the rate of pay will increase from $65 a day to $90 a day. Substitutes with a four-year degree, who are subbing for a certified teacher, will see the rate increase from $75 a day to $100 per day.
Smith said the pay increase was calculated after several surrounding school systems also opted to raise substitute teacher pay, but most systems that approved new pay rates did so temporarily.
According to Cullman City Schools Facebook page, the school system in January approved a pay increase for substitute teachers from $75 per day to $125 per day, but the increase is only effective from Feb. 1 through May 31.
Smith said the new pay rate for Lawrence County substitutes is a more permanent change.
“We’ve calculated several different things, and we feel like this is sustainable long-term, and we also feel like this is right thing to do for our employees,” he said. “This does not put us at what some of the other surrounding systems are (paying), but this does help. It’ll help us to recruit and maintain some of our current subs who have done a great job through this whole crisis.”
School Accountant Suzy Berryman agreed the decision to pay a long-term rate would help the school system retain the number of subs it already has.
“If we (increase the rate a short term), then where are our teachers going in August? They’re not going to want to stay with us in August,” she said.
The new rates are projected to cost the school system around $75,000 in the next fiscal year, Smith added.
“We want to make sure that we are adequately paying substitutes, and so with surrounding rates on the rise and inflation—different things like that—we want to make sure our substitutes are properly compensated,” he said.
While the number of substitute teachers employed countywide fluctuates, Berryman said the schools have hired several new subs in the last couple of months. She said it can still be difficult to find a replacement teacher on short notice.
“If we have three (staff members) sick in the morning, you can’t find subs in the morning, so we’re just having to move people around,” she said.
The pay increase comes about a month after the Lawrence Board issued a systemwide shutdown, and all students in the school system transitioned to virtual learning the week of Martin Luther King Day in January.
The shutdown was brought on by an uptick in COVID cases after the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. At that time, the Lawrence School System saw several faculty and staff members sick with the virus at once.
“I guess a week before Martin Luther King Day—that Friday, at Lawrence County High School, we had three classes in the auditorium because we didn’t have enough subs,” Smith said. “I think that was indicative of the omicron rise. We try our very best not to let that happen. …We are in desperate need of subs.”
Also, the Friday before the Lawrence campuses transitioned to virtual learning, the school system had exhausted its number of substitute bus drivers countywide and had to depend on the school system’s bus mechanics and utility workers, Berryman said.
She said the school system employees about 82 bus drivers countywide, and that Friday, the county schools had about 10 employees with proper licenses to operate the busses.
“That’s after we’d already used all our subs,” she said. “I don’t know how many were subbing at that time, but that’s saying we’d used every sub we possibly could.”
Berryman said the pay rate approval also applies to substitute bus drivers, who were formerly paid $55 a day.
The board’s decision will increase the rate to $70 a day for bus subs, “because they’re working an average of about four hours a day,” Berryman said.
While substitute teachers and support personnel will be paid out of local funds, she said the substitute bus drivers will be paid out of the school system’s state transportation fund.
Those hoping to become a substitute teacher or bus driver for Lawrence County Schools are required to foot the bill for a required background check and fingerprinting, Smith said. In order to substitute for the school system, new-hires must have a high school degree or equivalent, a valid and current Alabama substitute teacher certificate, and be able to pass a background check and complete board-provided paperwork.
On Monday night, the board also approved changes to the substitute policy that will allow the superintendent to hire substitutes for the schools once paperwork is processed and the background checks are cleared.
Prior to the changes, a potential substitute would have to wait for board approval at a monthly meeting before they could begin work.
“If somebody walks in tomorrow and they have all their substitute paperwork, they can start working tomorrow and then will be approved at the next board meeting. If they are not approved, they will stop working that day,” Smith explained.
He said background checks are effective for five years, similar to the life of a teaching certificate, and can be renewed before its expiration date.
