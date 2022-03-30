A Hope for Justice Freedom Rally is happening in Moulton next Saturday.
The “Meet Me at the Square” event will begin at 5 p.m. on the historic courthouse lawn on Market Street, organizers said.
Hope for Justice is an international charity working against human trafficking. The event will feature speakers Natalie Grant, Ernie Yarbrough, Bernie Herms, and Dr. George Grant discussing the fight against human trafficking.
“Learn about the importance of fighting human trafficking, standing in the gap for those who can’t stand for themselves, and how you can help us live in a world free from slavery,” organizers said.
RSVPs for the event aren’t required, but those interested or seeking more information may contact Yarbrough by emailing yarbrough4house@gmail.com.
In the event of rain, the service will be held at the Moulton Recreation Center.
