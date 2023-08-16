Residents of Lawrence County will have the chance to benefit from the partnership between the Lawrence County Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority as they aim to repair the old Lawrence County Park, otherwise known as Lock A.
“I can remember when I was a kid, we would spend a good bit of time out there, me and my family would go out and fish off the bluff. Spend the day out in that park and go into the night fishing off the Tennessee River,” said Mayor of Courtland and co-founder of the History and Preservation Society, Linda Peebles. “This project has been near and dear to my heart because that was the time when my mom was alive, and my older brothers would go out there as a family and enjoy it.”
She estimates the earliest memories she has of the park is from around 1965. Only ten years after the founding of the park. She said the park had a variety of uses including camping, fishing and swimming.
“It’s good clean fun that people can get back to nature but they don’t have to go that far to do that and it’s something families can do and enjoy either during the daytime or on into the night fishing. They could do some picnicking; it’s got some great hiking there too. We need more places in the county that’s open and clean and safe for the families to go to,” said Peebles.
She believes the refurbishment of the park could allow for more tourism and businesses to come into the area.
“It wouldn’t just be local people, we would advertise. Spring Creek is right there with its several boating routes,” said Peebles. “People, they may not spend the night there, but it would be somewhere when they come into the county they would buy food, drinks, fishing supplies and gas when they come out there.”
The cooperative agreement between Lawrence County Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) would allow for the county to perform general maintenance activities such as road improvements and mowing or trash pickup on the TVA land, according to the agreement. TVA is also interested in partnering with the county on future projects like installing new picnic tables, trash receptacles and a trail, according to TVA Recreation Agreements Specialist Derek South.
Peebles said she was the one who initially brought Lock A’s dilapidation to light. Getting permission from the TVA for the History and Preservation Society to go out there and clean up trash in 2019, something that they still do today.
“I think it is a very interesting area and it needs to be brought back so more people can enjoy it,” Peebles said.
County Commissioner for District One, the district Lock A falls under, Amard Martin, says he sees the benefit in developing that land.
“I think Lock A being refurbished and all of the different things they are trying to put there will open it up for more tourists,” Martin said. “I think the tourist area down there would be a great opportunity and maybe we can start seeing more development in that area once they get the tourist part opened up.”
He said he hopes the opening of the old park will attract new businesses to the area because, “When you bring in tourists that’s when you start bringing in revenue and things that can help the county,” said Martin.
He said he has a greater overarching plan for District One, and he hopes this agreement with TVA is only the beginning.
“I have some ideas later on that might help along the way of trying to develop that area. Even going all the way to County Road 400, so hopefully with this beginning this will start a process of getting things rolling. It’s very important to the county, to me and district one,” said Martin.
Wendy Hazle is the Vice President of the History and Preservation Society and says the same agreement hit the desk of the commission last year.
“From what I understand the county signed their part and submitted it to TVA. Something may have changed at TVA, no one is quite sure but they had to bring back a new agreement (the current agreement),” Hazle said.
She also said the society is willing to continue the cleanup of the area.
“We would love to see it brought back to a park that families can go to on a weekend and camp out, have a barbeque, have a picnic,” Hazle said. “We also want to make sure the Joe Wheeler monument down there is maintained.”
The reason the History and Preservation Society have such a vested interest is because of the importance of the area to the county’s history.
The Lock A area was a part of the Wheeler estate during the early twentieth century but was sold to TVA with the condition that the new dam and lake would bear General Joe Wheeler’s name. Commemorating Wheeler’s significance, a monument was erected in 1936 within the park, a testament that still stands to this day.
The area quickly became popular with residents of Lawrence County who wanted to fish or camp. The Lawrence County Commission noted the popularity and leased the land from TVA in 1955, renaming the 77- acre piece of land to Lawrence County Park. Columns were built and picnic tables placed out on the land. However, financial constraints eventually curtailed further development, leading to the reversion of the land back to TVA, according to a 1961 Moulton Advertiser article. It was still used by some residents of Lawrence County in the 1970s and 1980s but has since sat vacant, according to Hazle.
