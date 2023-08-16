Residents of Lawrence County will have the chance to benefit from the partnership between the Lawrence County Commission and the Tennessee Valley Authority as they aim to repair the old Lawrence County Park, otherwise known as Lock A. 

“I can remember when I was a kid, we would spend a good bit of time out there, me and my family would go out and fish off the bluff. Spend the day out in that park and go into the night fishing off the Tennessee River,” said Mayor of Courtland and co-founder of the History and Preservation Society, Linda Peebles. “This project has been near and dear to my heart because that was the time when my mom was alive, and my older brothers would go out there as a family and enjoy it.”

