Annual Farm City contests are now open to Lawrence County students, according to organizers. Young residents across the county have the opportunity to submit coloring pages, posters, essays or videos.
This year’s theme, Down to Earth: Agriculture sustains Alabama, provides a platform to “begin a conversation about conservation,” Farm City Committee Chair and Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
“The goal of the theme is to direct attention to the ways farmers sustain Alabama agriculture and forestry,” she said. “Down to Earth focuses attention on the soil as the foundation, but it also describes the character, work ethic and stewardship of those whose lives and livelihoods are linked to the land.”
Contests for the 2021 Farm City project include a Coloring Page contest, which accepts entries from Kindergarten through third grade students. Winners will be selected in a random drawing of 10 coloring pages.
The Farm City Poster Contest is open to students grades Kindergarten through sixth grade, but will be broken into two age divisions—Kindergarten through third grade and fourth through sixth grade. First and second place winners will be named in each division.
The Farm City Essay Contest is open to students in grades seven through 12, and is also broken into two divisions—seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade. The contest will also see two first and second place winner from each division.
A Peanut-themed Essay Contest, “Nuts about Peanuts,” held in conjunction with Farm City by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, will award students competing across four divisions. The Junior Division will accept entries from students ages nine to 11 years old whose essays are at least 500 words long but limited to 750 words.
In the Intermediate Division, students ages 12 and 13 years old may submit a Peanut-themed essay that are also 500 to 750 words long. Senior I and Senior II divisions—for students ages 14 and 15; and students 16 to 18 years old—participants have word count limits set at a minimum of 750 words and a maximum of 1,000 words.
Video entries for the 2021 Farm City program are open to all students in grades nine through 12. A first and second place winner will be named in the contest.
“There are specific rules to follow regarding the posters, essays and videos,” Shanklin said. “The information was shared with teachers and homeschool groups throughout Lawrence County.”
She said the information packets are also available at the Lawrence County Extension Office, located at 13075 Alabama 157, Suite 6 in Moulton, or available for download at https://bit.ly/3zlG0wl.
All entries are due at the Lawrence County Extension Office no later than Oct. 22. Winners in the various categories will advance to a state-level contest.
The Farm City Committee is planning a variety of activities for the community during Farm City Week in November.
Those interested in sponsoring a contest or participating on the Farm City Committee should contact Shanklin at the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.