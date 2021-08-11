The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and East Lawrence High School officials are searching for a suspect in a break-in that occurred at the high school and was reported early last week.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the break-in on Aug. 3 after a suspect unlawfully entered a building on the high school campus on July 31, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
One arrest was made last Thursday, but charges were dismissed after “evidence pointed authorities in a different direction,” Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said.
“Based on some additional information in the case, we expect to bring charges against someone else soon,” Sandlin said. “We do have a suspect…we do expect there to be an arrest.”
A social media post by East Lawrence High said the suspect, a white male, was caught on camera at the time of the burglary.
“The person pictured came in and took not only students’ personal possessions (gloves, shirts, hats, shoes, headphones, etc.) but also personal and team equipment,” the post states.
The same suspect also allegedly broke into a student’s vehicle and took a backpack containing several items of “monetary and sentimental value,” the school system said.
Video footage from the time of the break-in shows the suspect with several tattoos on his left and right arm. Anyone with additional information about the incident or suspect is encouraged to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
