Moulton Councilwoman: Mayor applies ‘double standard’ in city harrassment cases

In a heated City Council meeting on Monday, council members continued to press Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax on his handling of the termination of former Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson, who was accused of verbally harassing another city employee last month. One council member blames the mayor of applying a “double standard” in his handling of harassment charges filed by city employees.
District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee presented a police report to the council in Monday night’s meeting. The report filed on Nov. 16 alleges that City Clerk Deroma Pepper verbally harassed Lee.
According to Lee, Pepper approached her in a threatening manner following a Nov. 15 council meeting. Lee also said the mayor refused to address the situation after the incident.
“I’m told how to feel by the mayor of the city. He felt nothing was wrong. So, my question to the mayor, is that a double standard?” she asked in the meeting.
Weatherwax responded to Lee in the meeting, “I don’t think you were threatened.”
Pepper said she was approached by the mayor regarding the harassment charges a day after the incident.
“She filed a complaint. Anybody can do that,” Pepper said. “I was made aware by the mayor that a complaint had been filed. There’s been no discipline. Obviously, the complaint had no substance.”
The allegations against Pepper were brought up in the council meeting about three weeks after former Water Superintendent Jerry “Jay” Johnson was suspended from his position on similar allegations.
Johnson was placed on paid leave on March 9 after being accused of verbally harassing another city employee the same day. Johnson was fired on March 25.
Johnson’s attorney Grant Wright, of Wright Law in Tuscumbia, said a verbal altercation did occur between Johnson and a supervisor of the gas department but added that the incident does not warrant termination.
Moulton’s Gas Department is headed by Superintendent Caleb Harville.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight confirmed two unrelated reports were filed with his department on Nov. 16 and March 9.
Concerning the Lee vs Deroma complaint, Knight said the incident “appeared to be a disagreement that arose between two City of Moulton employees.”
“It was determined that there was no evidence that a crime or violation had been committed,” he said. “This was explained to the complainant. She requested the report for her documentations.”
In the March 9 report, concerning the incident between Johnson and Harville, Knight said the complainant “accused the offender of shoving him, using obscene language against him and threatening him with physical harm.”
Knight said both reports are considered closed with the Moulton Police Department as neither complainant in the two cases have pursued criminal action against the accused subjects.
Johnson said he was called into the mayor’s office on March 9 and informed of his suspension without an opportunity to present his side of the incident.
An amended notice of contemplated disciplinary action—dated March 18—and the March 25 termination notice sent from the mayor’s office accuse Johnson of eight city policy violations, which include fighting; gross insubordination; attending to personal matters while at work; misconduct; dishonesty related to the job, or use of official position for personal advantages; violating city administrative regulations involving time reporting, attendance, outside employment, workplace violence and official travel; abusive personal conduct or language toward fellow employees and abusive public criticisms of a superior or other city official.
The documents allege that Johnson “made threats, exhibited threatening behavior and/or committed other acts of violence against another employee.”
Wright said the city sent the amended notice in an effort to correct the mayor’s violations of his client’s rights and said Johnson would appeal the termination to city officials last week.
“On March 9, Jay was terminated without being given his due process,” Wright said. “They amended the notice and added five new charges against him.”
District 5 Councilman Brent White called the allegations against Johnson “trumped up.” White said Johnson has been a “dedicated, loyal, intelligent employee for more than 25 years” with the city.
Johnson said he is hopeful the appeal process will be successful, but worries about retaliation from the mayor if he resumes his work in the position in the future.
According to Weatherwax, City Attorney Callie Waldrep and Benjamin S. Goldman, an attorney with Hand Arendall law firm in Birmingham, are handling the case.
District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys questioned the mayor’s decision to hire a second attorney. “Why is there an attorney from Birmingham coming here? Is he representing the city, or did you call him to represent you?” Jeffreys asked in the meeting.
Weatherwax said Goldman is an attorney “versed in municipal government” that was hired by the council in October of 2020. “I’m the mayor, and when he represents me, he represents the city,” he said.
On Oct. 19, 2020, the city council voted 5-0 “for Ben Goldman and Firm to assist with property abatement,” according to City Council minutes posted on the city’s website.
Weatherwax said Goldman is being paid $250 to $275 an hour in the Johnson case.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Weatherwax acknowledged attendees present who were not placed on the agenda before noon on Friday. He gave Moulton resident Alicia Roper five minutes to address the council.
Roper voiced her complaints that the city is not being “transparent.”
“There are three people who run this city—the mayor, the city clerk and the city accountant,” she said.
Roper, a Russellville native who moved to Oakleaf Circle in Moulton in 2019, said she has asked why past meeting minutes were not posted to the city website or why public meetings are not recorded and posted via Facebook live.
As of Monday afternoon, the most recent meeting minutes posted to the website were for a Feb. 24, 2020 meeting. By Tuesday morning, minutes had been posted for council meetings up to Feb. 21, 2022.
Roper said she has also voiced concerns to the mayor about flooding in her neighborhood near Crow Branch and a neighboring property she believes is in violation of a city nuisance ordinance.
“(The mayor) acts concerned,” she said. “He is either putting misinformation out there or he gives a ‘politician’ answer to get me out of his face.”
Weatherwax asked Roper if she would like to be put on the City Council work session agenda, set for April 11. Roper declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.