The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is gearing up for the annual Harvest Festival on the courthouse square.
The Harvest Festival showcases the rich heritage of Lawrence County through an array of activities, local vendors, and live entertainment. From traditional arts and crafts to homemade food, and carriage rides, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the spirit of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.