Fall Festival draws crowd in Hillsboro

The Town of Hillsboro boasted a successful turnout for its inaugural Fall Festival held outside the Town Hall on Saturday.
“We definitely want to thank everyone who came out and supported the event,” representatives of Hillsboro posted to social media on Tuesday. “On behalf of the mayor and town council, we would like to thank the Lawrence County Alabama Chamber of Commerce, The Lawrence County NAACP and the Pepsi Bottling Co. for helping to sponsor this event.”
Hillsboro Council member Delandrion Woods said the event saw a steady crowd of about 300 attendants throughout the day.
“We had a great crowd. As people left, others came,” Woods said. “Things turned out better than expected, and we’re so thankful for all the participants, the vendors, the churches and everyone who contributed to the success of the event. We look forward to an even bigger and better festival next year.”
The town’s first Fall Festival featured local vendors, children’s activities, a cornhole tournament, cake walk, hayrides and other family fun, Woods said.
He said the town looks forward to hosting the community event next year and hopes Hillsboro’s annual Fall Festival will continue to grow.
