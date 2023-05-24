Cattlemen to sell sandwiches...

The Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association will be having its Memorial Day weekend steak sandwich sale on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27. The cooking and selling will be in the Foodland parking lot in Moulton on the corner of Alabama 157 and Court Street. Sandwiches will be sold on Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. until they’re all gone. The cost is $10 and includes the sandwich, chips and a drink.

