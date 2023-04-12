Tourism Day concludes inaugural class of Torchbearers

Jesse Owens museum director Nancy Pinion met with the group to talk Owens and tourism.

The Torchbearers joined the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Lawrence participants yesterday for tourism day. 

The day started at 7:30 a.m. We visited Oakville Indian Mounds, Jesse Owens Memorial Park, Western Sirloin, and the Gen. Joe Wheeler Home at Pond Springs. 

