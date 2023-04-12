Tourism Day concludes inaugural class of Torchbearers

The Torchbearers joined the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Lawrence participants yesterday for tourism day.
The day started at 7:30 a.m. We visited Oakville Indian Mounds, Jesse Owens Memorial Park, Western Sirloin, and the Gen. Joe Wheeler Home at Pond Springs.
Special thanks to Brenda Suski with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce for being our day chair.
Tourism day concluded the inaugural class of the program. Their graduation will be held at the Givens House on May 16.
Torchbearers is an adult leadership program developed by the Industrial Development Board alongside the Lions Club and the 4-H Extension system. The program began in August after accepting applications to join from interested citizens.
The group meets one day a month to learn about a chosen topic. Various leaders speak to the participants to inform about their respective area of expertise.
“Our hope for the program is that they will come in as leaders of our community – whether it’s in their homes, churches, or workplaces – and they would learn about the things of our community so that they can go out and educate others,” said Tabitha Pace, the President and CEO of the IDB.
The Torchbearers program meets monthly at locations around the county.
