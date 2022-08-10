Alabama Library Association awards Town Creek Library’s Shirley Woodard

Shirley Woodard was chosen as the Alabama Library Association’s 2022 Paralibrarian Award recipient. She was recognized at a special service in Montgomery on Sunday, July 31. 

A staff member of the Town Creek Public Library was recently recognized by the Alabama Library Association for her contributions to her community through the library.

Shirley Woodard, who has served the Town Creek Public Library for nearly five years, was awarded and named ALLA’s 2022 Paralibrarian of the Year. The award is granted each year to an outstanding library employee in a support staff. The recipient is chosen considering their contributions to the advancement of a library, libraries, or library service within the state of Alabama, and is awarded to someone who has not obtained a professional library degree.

