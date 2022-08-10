Alabama Library Association awards Town Creek Library’s Shirley Woodard

A staff member of the Town Creek Public Library was recently recognized by the Alabama Library Association for her contributions to her community through the library.
Shirley Woodard, who has served the Town Creek Public Library for nearly five years, was awarded and named ALLA’s 2022 Paralibrarian of the Year. The award is granted each year to an outstanding library employee in a support staff. The recipient is chosen considering their contributions to the advancement of a library, libraries, or library service within the state of Alabama, and is awarded to someone who has not obtained a professional library degree.
Woodard was among nominees from 304 other public libraries—each employing one or more qualified librarians—across the state, according to Town Creek Library Director Sharon Green.
Green nominated Woodard for the award based on her dedication to the Town Creek community and the library.
“As all the nominees were very deserving of the award, I am pleased to learn Ms. Shirley was chosen,” Green said. “Ms. Shirley is very deserving. She exemplifies what it is to be a team player, a dedicated and trusted co-worker, and a personal friend. She is a great steward of her responsibilities and leads by example.”
Green said the Town Creek Public Library and the Town of Town Creek are honored Woodard was chosen. Woodard was presented with the Alabama Library Association award on July 31 at a special ceremony held in Montgomery.
