Moulton Middle School’s Coach Steger selected as a Valley Top Teacher

A Moulton Middle School math teacher and basketball and track coach has been recognized as a Valley Top Teacher of the Week.
Coach Darius Steger was featured on WZDX Fox news page earlier this month and recognized by the Lawrence County School system last Wednesday for the student nomination.
WZDX News selects a Tennessee Valley area teacher for the weekly recognition and airs a special feature each Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Educators who teach grades Kindergarten through 12th grade in area public or private schools, in-person or virtual, may be nominated.
The news partner said Steger was selected because of his ability to pass on his love for math to his students.
"I remember how it was for me being a seventh grader or eighth grader, and with math, a lot of kids don't like it," Coach Steger told WZDX. "So, the main thing I figured that works for me is how to take a math concept and make it relatable to what they go through on an everyday basis."
Steger’s students agree he makes math easier to understand by relating the classroom work problems to real life situations, according to the news report.
Steger was nominated for the Valley Top Teacher recognition by one of his students, according to the Lawrence County School System, who also honored the math teacher with a social media post last week.
"We are so proud of him and appreciate all he does for our students at MMS," school officials said.
As Steger passes on a passion and understanding in math studies within the classroom, he also passes on his love of sports on the court and in the field as a basketball and track coach.
My main influence for getting into education is my father. He's been teaching and coaching basketball for almost 25 years now. And he, along with some other teachers I've had in the past, really played a key factor in me becoming an educator,” Steger, a former college basketball player, said.
“I am a basketball junkie through and through," he shared. "A lot of skills that I have been taught, coming from basketball, are being resilient, being on time, fighting through adversity, especially when you have moments when you're down in the game."
Not only is Coach Steger known for serving as a role model for his students, but he’s also earned a reputation for rocking his shoes. According to the news report, kids at Moulton Middle say they always look forward to seeing what sneakers Coach Steger will be wearing in class that day.
"They ask me, you know, how many pairs of shoes do you have?" Coach Steger said. "Honestly, I do have over 200 pairs of shoes. So, there's honestly not been a point where I wore a pair of shoes twice."
Although the coach’s tennis shoes are a big hit with Moulton students, WZDX says the kids love the way they feel encouraged by Coach Steger even more. He reminds all his students and players to find their own strength to power through the obstacles they face.
"Life is life and we all go through and, you know, explain to them how they can figure out a way to you know get through a situation or be a better male, be a better female, across to their peers, to their parents, and overall, just being an overall better person," said Coach Steger.
