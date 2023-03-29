Wild Alabama heads into April with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.

On Saturday, April 1, Wild Alabama volunteer Robert Howell will lead a guided hike to Indian Tomb Hollow. The hike is approximately three and a half miles roundtrip. The trail will be moderately challenging. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the trailhead down County Road 86. Expect the hike to last around four hours.Group size is limited; advanced sign up is required. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.

