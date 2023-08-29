Russellville man charged in high-speed chase ending in downtown Moulton

Around 8:15 Friday morning, Russellville Police Department entered a high-speed chase that ended on the square in Moulton.
Kaleb Robinson, 23 of Decatur, was identified as the driver of a gold Ford Focus that was previously reported stolen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Around 8:15 Friday morning, Russellville Police Department entered a high-speed chase that ended on the square in Moulton.
Kaleb Robinson, 23 of Decatur, was identified as the driver of a gold Ford Focus that was previously reported stolen.
Franklin County Sherriff’s deputies chased Robinson down Highway 24 at speeds reaching 110mph. When they reached Moulton, officers with Moulton Police Department had set out spikes to disable the vehicle and were able to blow out three out of four tires. Despite the tires being blown, Robinson continued to elude the police. As the suspect approached the square, he ran a red light and proceeded to hit a citizen’s vehicle on Court Street. Franklin County Sheriff Deputies were able to execute a pit maneuver that stopped the vehicle at the corner of Lawrence and Hwy. 33. At this time Robinson was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail where he was booked in on charges of receiving stolen property first degree and attempting to elude law enforcement.
In a statement, Chief Knight emphasized the need for MPD’s equipment. “By spiking the vehicle, Sergeant Casey Baker was able to effectively slow the suspect and come to a quicker conclusion of the situation. If not for our spiking system, there’s no telling how far the suspect would have gotten and how much worse it could have been. I have to commend my officers for the job they did and thank Sergeant Baker for his quick deployment of spike strips.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.