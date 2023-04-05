The Moulton city council received a shock Monday.
After approving six agenda items, including a property rezoning and an employee conference trip, Police Chief Craig Knight presented a revised animal ordinance; water department employees then updated the plant’s ADEM compliance status.
As the meeting seemingly drew to a close, a citizen’s strong verbal address blindsided the council.
Retired banker Ron Mercer presented council members with an extended message on the state of Moulton. A resident of district five, Mercer said the council needed to work together to address city issues.
“This is a very dysfunctional team,” said Mercer. “Dysfunctional teams do not perform at a high level.”
A large part of the address identified areas of trash buildup or unkempt properties in the city. Mercer presented photographs of each district; the images contained dilapidated properties, uncut fields, and discarded furniture. He voiced a desire for more nuisance notices to be distributed to city residents.
His overarching message called for council members to do more in their communities to improve Moulton.
“We, the citizens of Moulton, do not have to live this way,” said Mercer.
He also spoke of the neglected state of the city website.
“Young people, they don’t go driving around,” said Mercer. “If they’re looking for a church or something, they’re looking for a website.”
Mercer’s desire to meet with the council arose after reaching out to them via the emails posted on the city’s website. He said only Mayor Roger Weatherwax responded.
“Nobody cared,” said Mercer. “Nobody bothered to reply. It is reflective of how you’ve led this city as a team and the poor performance that has resulted.”
Councilman Brent White, of district five, said he checked his city inbox after the meeting but could not find the email.
“I never got an email from him,” said White. “I don’t know why.”
Mercer met with Weatherwax in late March regarding infrastructure grants. In contrast to the council meeting, Weatherwax’s discussion with Mercer was cordial. The mayor said his strong presentation caught him by surprise.
“He said he’d like to address the council,” said Weatherwax. “I didn’t have a clue what he was going to do – not one clue.”
“I told him I wanted to be on the agenda for the next meeting; he said, ‘What for?’” said Mercer. “I said, ‘I want to talk to the other city council members about communication.’”
Mercer was not included on the meeting agenda, but spoke at the end of the meeting.
“He came in my office before the meeting and said he wasn’t on the agenda,” said Weatherwax. “I said, ‘Well, you’re not on the agenda, but I will call on you.’”
As the representative of district five, White bore the brunt of Mercer’s criticism.
“I don’t necessarily blame the guy because I guess he was going based on what he’s been told,” said White. “Obviously there’s things in the city that can be cleared up, done better. But the council sets policy. We don’t supervise employees. We set policy and we vote on where the money is spent. The mayor’s job is to see that the day to day things get done.”
One of White’s constituents, Chris Proctor, attended the meeting. He disagreed with Mercer’s perception of the council.
“He does not speak for the residents of Moulton,” said Proctor.
Councilman Jason White said Moulton can only work within the limits of the law.
“People need to clean up and pick up around their houses,” said Councilman Jason White. “But there’s a process you have to go through – a legal process – that you have to go through sometimes to get some things done. It just don’t happen over night. The city of Moulton is steadily doing that. It’s just a long process to get some buildings and things torn down.
“You just can’t go and do it; you have to go through court systems and everything else to do it right.”
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee said the council did not have prior knowledge of Mercer’s presentation.
“We were blindsided,” said Lee. “He came in strong.”
Nevertheless, she said the council can learn from Mercer’s message.
“I agree with some of the stuff that he said,” Lee explained. “‘Build the city up,’ ‘Take care of your district.’ Maybe his presentation wasn’t the best. But I feel like he said some good things.
“I’m always willing to try and grow in this position to be better. And I hope the people who are in charge of the city were listening as well.”
Lee supported Mercer’s wish for more nuisance notices to be posted in Moulton.
Weatherwax said Mercer’s presentation was extremely thorough but uninformed regarding city and state policy.
“There’s lots of rules and regulations you have to go by to get all that done,” said Weatherwax. “A lot of that stuff belongs to private people.
“There’s a right way to go about that. And there’s a legal way to go about that.”
According to Weatherwax, Moulton will continue to pursue change through legal avenues.
“We’ll continue to operate just like we’re operating – legally and by the book. You just can’t do it without doing it legally.”
