Hillsboro 23rd Back to School Fun Day benefits local kids

Hillsboro hosted its 23rd annual Back to School Fun Day and distributed 86 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in attendance on Saturday. The event returned to the park outside Hillsboro City Hall this summer after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school drive and community event started 24 years ago when Hillsboro Police Chief Michael Taylor gave away bicycles and held a bicycle safety program before the start of the school year. In 2021, a bicycle raffle is still part of the program, but school supplies were added to the drive for local children to increase the program’s outreach, according to Taylor.
“We decided to expand and give away school supplies to reach more kids in the community. I realized there were lots of kids being left out, and we wanted to make sure no kid gets left behind,” Taylor reported at the last event held in 2019.
On Saturday, he said 21 bicycles were raffled to children ages 13 years old and younger. Every child present Saturday morning received a backpack filled with supplies like pencils, notebooks, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, and other basic school necessities.
In addition to the 86 backpacks distributed Saturday, Taylor said 12 more children who weren’t able to attend the event received backpacks and school supplies over the weekend.
“This is for any child in the Lawrence County School District and surrounding areas,” Taylor said on Saturday. “If there are kids who couldn’t show up today and need school supplies, they can still contact the Hillsboro Police Department to get a backpack. Even if we have to purchase more. We’re here for the community and we want to give back.”
Taylor began the program himself and paid for 2bicycles out of his own pocket when the first event was held in 1997. Since then, other local organizations and individuals have stepped on board to help fund the drive and bicycle give-away.
Taylor, who said he initiated the program to strengthen rapport between the Hillsboro Police Department and the community’s youth, called it a “blessing” to see the program continue and grow.
“This is not only about backpacks,” he said. “We want to have a relationship with our town and our kids. They need to know they can depend on their local law enforcement and work with us to continue serving and protecting the community. We need them and they need us / Our kids are our future.”
“This event is a community effort. I want to thank every group and individual who gave this year to make it possible and thank our mayor and town council for supporting the program and the police department,” Taylor added. He also thanked the Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance every year.
The annual Hillsboro Back to School program benefits local school-aged children from kindergarten to 12th grade, Taylor said. After backpacks and school supplies are given away, attending children draw raffle tickets to determine the winners of the bicycle give away.
Each year, attending children also enjoy inflatable bounce house, water slides and concessions. For more information about the program or to volunteer, contact Hillsboro Police Department, located at 1135 Main Street in Hillsboro.
