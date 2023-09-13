The First Annual Demone “Mo” Malone Incrediball tournament is set to kick off on September 16th at Town Creek Fields starting at 9 a.m.
Five years ago, “Mo” Malone passed away from bladder cancer, and his niece, Jacey, had the idea of starting this annual tournament as a way to honor her uncle. This tournament will also serve to help others navigate their own journeys with cancer.
