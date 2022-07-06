A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 24 in Lawrence County Saturday has claimed the life of a Russellville teen, according to authorities.
A 17-year-old passenger, Wayner Barrios Jr., who was a 2022 graduate of Russellville High School, was killed in the wreck that happened around 10:50 p.m. about eight miles west of Moulton, according to authorities.
The crash occurred when a 2018 Toyota Corolla, driven by 20-year-old Russellville resident Samuel Matias-Francisco, struck a 2017 Ford F-150, driven by an 18-year-old Town Creek resident.
Barrios, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.
