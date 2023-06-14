City auditor Jeremy Jeffreys met with the Moulton City Council during their Monday work session to discuss the city’s options to earn better interest than currently receiving on their accounts. Jeffreys recommended placing up to 40 percent of the city’s expenditures in a five month CD account. The money would equal roughly $3 million.
“In the past, interest rates have not been that great,” Jeffreys told the council. “And so, [funds] being in a regular checking has not been that big of a deal. But right now, we can take advantage of the rates that are out there.”
Jeffreys said the city can get interest rates of four to four-and-a-quarter percent by using CD accounts.
“Usually the longer-term CDs will be where you get additional [interest],” Jeffreys said. “But the way the market is… it’s actually the shorter-term CDs, so that five month CD can get about four, four and a quarter.”
The city’s year-after-year surplus and financial standing would provide the flexibility necessary for the venture. According to Jeffreys, Moulton could put around $3 million into a short-term CD and maintain flexibility should an immediate need surface.
“What I was proposing for y’all to think about is putting a percentage of what you have built up – maybe around 40 percent or so – into one of those CDs,” Jeffreys said. “It locks it down for five months, but you still have adequate cash reserves.
“Even if we took 50 percent of your expenditures budgeted for the current year. After that money was put into a CD, you still would have adequate funds to cover anything that comes up.”
Due to the city’s surplus, Jeffreys recommended additional rolling investments of $200,000 a month into the short-term CDs.
“Beyond just putting that 40 percent in there, another good option would be to ladder additional investments,” Jeffreys said. “Once you get it set up, every five months you’d be freeing up $200,000 if you have any capital needs pop up.
“If you look at $200,000… what you’re earning right now in your checking account, you’re making about $150 of interest over [five months]. Whereas, if you put it into a four percent CD… you get a lot more coming out of it.”
The council asked Jeffreys to put a formal proposal with specific numbers in writing to be presented at the July council meeting.
