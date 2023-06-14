City auditor Jeremy Jeffreys met with the Moulton City Council during their Monday work session to discuss the city’s options to earn better interest than currently receiving on their accounts. Jeffreys recommended placing up to 40 percent of the city’s expenditures in a five month CD account. The money would equal roughly $3 million.

“In the past, interest rates have not been that great,” Jeffreys told the council. “And so, [funds] being in a regular checking has not been that big of a deal. But right now, we can take advantage of the rates that are out there.”

