LC Animal Shelter benefits from Bank Independent annual Shelter Share

The Lawrence County Animal Shelter and other area shelters in northwest Alabama recently benefited from the 8th annual Bank Independent Shelter Share Drive.
Thanks to Bank Independent, Member FDIC, and Pet Depot, $1,140 and a package of pet supply items were donated to the Lawrence County Shelter on Friday, June 4.
During the three-week drive—which ended May 21—participating Bank Independent locations served as donation points for pet food and supplies designated to support local animal shelters as well as Pet Depot stores in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Athens and Huntsville, according to Sondra Koskey, with Bank Independent Communications.
The Shelter Share drive collected a total of 1,207 items—including pet food, kitty litter, paper towels, nursing bottles, cleaning supplies, first aid items, and used blankets, bedding and towels—and $10,900 in donations, Koskey said.
Supplies and donations were delivered to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, the Morgan County Animal Shelter, the Colbert County Animal Control Association, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter, and the Huntsville Animal Shelter.
“Our local shelters provide an essential service caring for abandoned and stray animals throughout the community,” said Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent. “These shelters rely heavily on the support of the community to meet the daily needs of animals in their care. Bank Independent is pleased to be able to provide this much needed assistance with the generous support of our team members and the community.”
At the close of the drive, Bank Independent also held an Adoption Day, sponsoring the adoption application fee for animals adopted from partner shelters, Koskey added. The Bank arranged to pay all fees associated with 74 vetted and approved animal adoptions on the day of the event.
Lawrence County did not participate in the Adoption Day event, she said. The Lawrence shelter rescues abandoned and stray animals, however, the shelter rehomes animals outside of the community through a pet placement network.
The Shelter Share drive was established in 2014 by Bank Independent employees. Over the last eight years, Shelter Share has collected and distributed $133,688 in community donations for the benefit of local shelters.
