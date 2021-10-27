The Jackson House Foundation has two exciting fall fundraisers planned this November, beginning with a Biscuit Baking Class on Saturday, Nov. 6.
JHF Director Tammy Roberts said limited registration for the Biscuit Baking Class is filling up fast. “Only 18 tickets are left,” she posted to social media on Friday. “Get yours before they are gone.”
The event will be led by locally lauded baker Christy Williams, who is also a successful attorney and grew up in the Wren community near Moulton.
During the class, Williams will share her basic technique for making tall, flaky biscuits, according to Roberts. Participants will enjoy one hour of instructions followed by breakfast, included in the $40 cost for admission.
Williams will also be accompanied by local Chef Jakob Reed, who owned and operated the former Albany Bistro in Decatur.
The Farm to Fork chef, who is also a 1996 Lawrence County High School graduate, will demonstrate one of his own recipes in the kitchen of the historic Jackson House, Roberts said. Reed was a key leader in introducing the ‘Eat Fresh, Buy Local’ campaign to North Alabama and perfected his chef’s skills in Nashville before starting his own restaurant in the Tennessee Valley.
The Biscuit Baking Class will begin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 6. Tickets may be purchased via Venmo by making payment to @JacksonHouse-Foundation. Interested registrants may also reserve a spot by emailing info@thejacksonhousefoundation.org.
The Jackson House Foundation will also present “Beware the Rook,” an Evil Cheez Production that encourages audience participation, Nov. 19, 20, and 21.
Audience members will be thrown into the plot of a 1929 murder mystery, according to event synopsis.
“As the lights go out at the mysterious (and reputedly haunted) Von Bromhurst Manor, a motley group of zany characters is trapped inside...with a killer,” a description of the event details. “The audience will become active participants in this delightful game of whodunit, given the opportunity to solve the mystery for themselves. Sometimes spooky and frequently hilarious, ‘Beware the Rook’ is a throwback to the grand old days of 'Old Dark House' mysteries.”
The production, rated PG, will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20. A final act will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets for the event are $20 each and include refreshments and seasonal treats, Roberts said.
For more information, contact 256-410-1688. Tickets may also be purchased via the Jackson House Venmo account.
Proceeds from each fundraiser will go towards restoration efforts at the Jackson House, which is now available for weddings and special events. The historic Jackson House is located at 119 College Street in Moulton, across from Lawrence County High School.
For more information about the historic Moulton home and future fundraising events, visit the Jackson House Foundation on Facebook.
