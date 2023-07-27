“A Man for All People”

Dutton

On March 31, 1962, there were massive tornadoes sweeping along the coast to the south, but in North Alabama, torrential rains and flooding were causing widespread  problems for those who had to be out on the highways. Most people listened to the weatherman when he cautioned that flooding was seriously dangerous and that currents were swift and often deadly.

However, it wasn’t joyriding when one young couple ran for their car and headed to Moulton.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.