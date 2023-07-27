“A Man for All People”

On March 31, 1962, there were massive tornadoes sweeping along the coast to the south, but in North Alabama, torrential rains and flooding were causing widespread problems for those who had to be out on the highways. Most people listened to the weatherman when he cautioned that flooding was seriously dangerous and that currents were swift and often deadly.
However, it wasn’t joyriding when one young couple ran for their car and headed to Moulton.
By the time Billy and Shelby Dutton got to the hospital they could barely see out the windows of their red and white 1956 Ford Fairlane. “It had uncomfortable plastic seat covers,” recalled Billy. “I was working at the Ford place and didn’t want the seats to get dirty!”
Once inside and in a narrow metal bed, Shelby’s labor pains became more intense. With each one she uttered a Bible verse.
In the bed across the way another woman screamed with pain. Although her baby had been born in a car, trapped in a flooded area, she continued to scream.
Shelby kept praying through the pain, quoting a Bible verse with the onset of each one.
Outside the winds of March were definitely going out like a lion.
So it was, that in the middle of a violent thunderstorm spun off by a mighty hurricane somewhere out in the vastness of the ocean, Shelby Dutton gave birth to her second child, Gregory.
Unlike the furious storm outside, the baby was welcomed into a gentle cocoon of warmth, love and gratitude that the mother and baby were both calm and safe.
It is from those loving parents that their three children, Tania, Greg, and Melaney, were brought up to respect others, to forgive and to honor God in all their endeavors. “We never woke up a single day in our lives that we weren’t assured of their love,” said Greg. “Sometimes people don’t realize just how much self-worth that kind of steadfast love gives to a child. We were blessed to have them as parents.”
“From the very beginning he was the sweetest baby,” his mom recalled. “He sang in church at the age of two. And at eight, after a few months of piano lessons, he could play like someone who had played for years,” she said with stiffled pride.
Greg continued to sing and play piano in church, and does to this day. He is a member of the Abundant Life Trio, a popular gospel group that makes many personal appearances each year, and offer their talent for weddings and funerals. “I’ve been singing my entire adult life,” said Greg. “I have a mission for helping and spreading the gospel to others through music.”
The Duttons belong to a big, loving family and often take in others who come into their orbit, making sure that everyone is well fed and prayed over at any time but most notibly on Sundays.
Like most Southern families, Sunday means gathering at Mamaw and Papa’s house after church to finish preparing a huge feast that would rival any chef with a kitchen full of sou chefs and assistants running around putting last minute dollops of Cool Whip on lemon icebox pies or making gravy that is famous for its rich flavor and texture, the perfect accompanyment to mounds of fluffy mashed potatoes and biscuits that almost float to the table by themselves.
These are never vegetarian gatherings, not around here, anyway, although fresh garden vegetables are often well represented. But its the succulent pot roast or the baked ham or maybe, on a really good day, fried pork chops, platters of them, and always, at any family gathering, fried chicken. Mostly, though, its their parents love for each other and for them that draws them here, the food is just extra.
This is the world Greg Dutton grew up in, still lives in, and will continue to carry on when his own great-grandchildren are the adults in the room. His is the kind of family where when you see someone at the post office who asks the age old question, “How’s your mamma an’ ‘em?” They really want to know.
Not surprisingly, since Billy Dutton worked on cars, Greg developed an early knowlege of car parts. In fact, that worked itself into his first job.
Selling car parts was to Greg as the briar patch was to the rabbit, he knew it inside out, and he proved it over and over. He went on to own his own NAPA parts store ( the old yellow front building on Court St.) where he was famous for memorizing complicated parts numbers, matching paint and for being such an entertaining presence behind the parts counter.
But when he had the opportunity to go to work for the City of Moulton Water Department, Greg junped at it because of the benefits.
He worked his way up the ladder under the mentorship of Wayne Sutton, a 31 year veteran of the department. “I was blessed to learn that job from a man like Wayne Sutton,” he said. When Sutton retired Greg was ready and able to become Superintendant of the Moulton Water Department, and in record time he earned a reputation for himself along the way not only for his exemplary work ethic but for entertaining everyone he met with his quick wit and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.
His tenure with the water department lasted for 23 years. During that time, although it was no longer within his job duties to work in the ditches it was not uncommon to see him pop up out of a muddy hole or on a back hoe in the middle of a holiday weekend. He always went that extra mile, no matter the time it took because that’s how he was raised.
Perhaps it is because of these traits that Greg was welcomed into many groups, organizations, associations and affiliations over the years, primarily because of his willingness to work at helping to promote the missions of these agencies, and because of his ability to bring people together for fundraisers or to take a hand at cooking stew or working a roadblock, or decorating a tree on Moulton’s historic courthouse square. He always came through, no matter what the charity or the event, and he never turned anyone down, his heart wouldn’t let him.
A few years ago, an opportunity presented itself to Greg, one that gave him a chance to serve the public in an even more responsible role.
Mike Praytor was about to retire, leaving the Probate Judge’s seat open.
Before anything else, Greg prayed.
He prayed with the one who had been his high school sweetheart, Kimberly (Letson) who is now his wife of 43 years and his biggest fan.
He prayed with his parents, knowing that their guidance was always his True North, and with the people he respected who knew what a huge responsibility the job entails. After many hours spent in prayer and in consultation with the people he might be working with, he made the committment to run for the office.
Then began the grindstone part of this job - he studied. He went through massive amounts of material related to the duties of the probate judge in order that he would be able to serve his constituents to the best of his ability.
Greg says that he wanted to know exactly what he was taking on before he asked the citizens of Lawrence County to vote for him. “I knew that the Probate Judge was responsible for probating wills, handling marriage certificates, and drivers license renewal, change of name and address and collecting monies for such. The Probate Judge is also responsible for issuing boating, hunting, fishing and a multitude of various contractor and business licenses,” he said. “One thing I could already tell, this was no 8-5 job, I knew it would mean calls at home at night as much as in the daytime, but that’s okay, its part of the job.”
“Most people don’t realize that this office is also responsible for adoptions and guardianships, establishing protective orders for minors and incapacitated adults, and so many more passages of life that occur on a daily basis that you might not think about unless it happens to you,” he pointed out.
The Probate Judge is also the Chief Election Official for Lawrence County. This makes his office responsible for compiling voter lists, election night reporting and any audits as well as any run-offs. The Probate Judge’s duties are so involved it would have literally taken up the entire page. (If you would like to read them visit JUSTIA US LAW and enter Probate Judge. )
He freely credits the success of his tenure in office to his dedicated staff. “They deserve recognition for the professional and courteous way they meet the public every day,” he said.
One of the reasons Greg has come so far in life is that he is an old-fashioned man of his word. If he tells you that he will do something, he will do it, if he tells you he will be somewhere, he’ll be there. If he shakes your hand, you can depend on your agreement as if it were set in stone. People who know him know this about him.
Again, these values, instilled in him since birth, go back to the teachings of his parents.
You might think that a man so involved in a position wouldn’t have time for much else. However, it has always been of great importance to Greg that he give back to his community and one of the ways he’s found to do so is by serving on the Board of Directors for both the Lawrence County Hospital Board and the North Central Alabama 310c Board.
He previously served as president of the John A. Garrett Scholarship committee and is a current member of the following organizations: the Alabama Rural Water Association (ARWA), the Alabama Society of Water Professionals, the Cattlemen’s Association, Gideons International, the Rotary, WALW Radio Broadcast Crew, and the Lawrence Coun-ty Emergency Planning Committee.
Greg formerly served on the Moulton City Council, the Community Development Board for Union Planters Bank, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) Accrediation Committee for Lawrence County Schools.
Greg also enjoys working with Marsha Terry, the LC Coordinator for the Alabama Extension Service, with the 4-H program, and with Lions Quest, a new program sponsored by the local Lions Club to help local high school youth who are in need of mentoring due to lack of direction.
“It is also one of the great blessings of my life to work with area veterans on special occasions throughout the year,” Greg said thoughtfully. “It is a privilege to be asked to speak at the Memorial Day service. We can never let ourselves forget those who so bravely served our country, many paying the ultimate price.”
Needless to say, Greg Dutton has a passion for making this county the best it can be for all its citizens.
Greg has been happily married to his lovely wife, Kimberly, for 43 years. He still has a crush on her now just like he did in high school, his eyes lighting up at the mention of her name. She is compassionate and devoutly faithful. The couple are members of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where he teaches Sunday School and sings in the choir.
He also enjoys spending time with his sons and has coached them in summer league ball from tee-ball on up. He now has three granddaughters and a one-year-old grandson.
A family man, a Christian, an active member of the community, Greg Dutton goes about his job the way he does the rest of his life, showing empathy for those who come to his office in grief, and turmoil, with patience for those who are frustrated by the legal process, and with a grateful heart for the care of their business and personal issues that county residents have entrusted him with.
“On the north side of the old courthouse is a chisled quote that I draw inspiration from,” he said thoughtfully. “It says, “Justice must be served even to the lowest.”
“I remind myself of that quote every day, to make sure I stop and consider that even the people whose problems seem small are just as worthy of respect and attention as those who have seemingly insurmountable problems.”
Greg smiled as he walked away. It’s nice to see someone who enjoys what they do. “I love my job and just appreciate the confidence people have placed in me.”
