Lawrence County’s Third Annual Veterans Celebration is happening Saturday in downtown Moulton, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, the Lawrence County Veterans Celebration activities this year will be limited,” the Veterans Celebration Committee announced. “COVID-19 safety protocol will be enforced. Wearing a mask and social distancing are a must.”
The event will feature a Veterans on the Square recognition ceremony on the historic Lawrence County Courthouse lawn, live entertainment featuring the Ray Sparks Band, vendors and festival foods, free children’s activities, and an Antique Car Show, according to organizers.
The Celebration Committee is seeking vendors and sponsors for the event. Vendor booth spaces include a 10-foot-by 10-foot area, which are $40 per booth. Food vendors may purchase a slot for $75.
All proceeds go to the American Legion Post 25 in Moulton, which then distributes 100% of the profits to Lawrence County veterans and their families. The Veterans Celebration Committee is also seeking $100 from 100 donors to go towards proceeds for the American Legion and local veterans, organizers said.
“We realize times may be challenging for many,” the Celebration Committee said. “For those unable to participate in the 100 for 100 campaign, any amount you are able to give will be greatly appreciated and carefully used for needy veteran support.”
Funds raised for the American Legion Post 25 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8362 have been used in 2019 and 2020 to build access ramps, refurbish or repair failing porches, replace water damaged roofs, assist in veterans’ transportation to and from Veterans Administration healthcare facilities, or assist veterans and their families with medical, utility or other expenses, according to event organizers, who said this year’s Celebration will help continue that support.
For more information about booth sales or to donate, contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410, or email neverquitsj@aol.com. To register for the Antique Car Show, contact Chris and Sonya Rutherford at 256-708-5136.
Interested participants and sponsors may also visit the Lawrence County Veterans Celebration event page on Facebook for more information.
