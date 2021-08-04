See Smithsonian ‘Water/Ways’ exhibit at Oakville before Aug. 14

Local residents and visitors to the Oakville Indian Mounds Museum have one more week to check out the Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Water/Ways” before the pop-up museum moves to its next destination.
The traveling exhibit highlights the ways in which water impacts life on earth including social and cultural aspects of life. The “Water/Ways’ exhibit, which also features local waterways of the Bankhead National Forest, is free to the public and open at Oakville until next Saturday, August 14.
Visitors are encouraged to stop in to see the exhibit during the Oakville Museum regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Oakville center is also open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially, and spiritually in our own community,” Mullican said. “We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”
Oakville and its surrounding community were chosen by the Alabama Humanities Alliance as one of five other Alabama communities to host the exhibit, which include interactive displays, a showcase by local artists and historic photographs of watersheds in Lawrence County.
Mullican said the temporary exhibit also features two 1930s documentaries by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Office of Wars Information, which detail the ways the Tennessee Valley was shaped and influenced by local watersheds.
She said the first 1,000 visitors to see the exhibit also get to craft a necklace from carved bone fish.
The Water/Ways exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. To learn more about “Water/Ways” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org. For exhibition description and tour schedules, visit www.sites.si.edu.
The Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum are located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville. For more information about the center and its upcoming events, visit https://oakvilleindianmounds.com/, or find them on Facebook.
