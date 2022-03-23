Pediatrician: Short-fall injury could have caused death

A medical expert testified last Thursday in a Lawrence County capital murder and child abuse case that a fall such as one off the bed could have led to the death of a 2½-year-old Hatton boy in 2014.
Dr. John Galaznick, a pediatrician from Northport, spent about five hours on the witness stand in Lawrence County Circuit Court testifying for the defense in the trial of Evan Woodrow Berryman, who is charged with capital murder and three counts of child abuse.
Berryman, 34, has been in Lawrence County Jail nearly six years since his March 24, 2016, arrest.
Galaznick said that in 2018 “a paradigm shift” occurred when the American Academy of Pediatrics ruled that hemorrhaging and death could occur from a short-distance fall involving toddlers.
He told the jury of 10 women and four men that he reviewed medical records and objective data on the death of Hatton toddler Ian Calhoun. Galaznick said a short fall injury could explain Calhoun having venous sinus thrombosis, which is the presence of a blood clotting in the brain, and vasculitis, which causes inflammation of blood vessels and would cause “easy bruising." He said the fall also could have led to alopecia areta, which would explain the child’s loss of hair atop his head.
Galaznick said medical records could not indicate how Calhoun might have received the impact for bruising. He said the records also indicated Calhoun had ulcers inside his mouth caused by a viral infection present on Aug. 4, 2014, the day the child died.
“Impact is impact. Nothing will tell you if it was accidentally or intentionally inflicted,” Galaznick said.
Two weeks ago, a prosecution witness, Dr. Melissa Peters, said Calhoun’s injuries “were very consistent with child abuse.”
An emergency room physician at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Peters testified Calhoun had bruises all over his body, including his genitals, when he arrived by helicopter at the hospital on Aug. 2, 2014.
Galaznick said Calhoun could have received bruising the morning of Aug. 2, 2014, from the administration of CPR being performed on him after his mother Chelsea Fike found him in his bed unresponsive.
Texts between Berryman and Fike said Calhoun stumbled down the stairs going to the restroom and hit his head and later vomited the night of Aug. 1, 2014. Unresponsive the next morning, Calhoun was taken by ambulance to Lawrence County Medical Center and then to Huntsville Hospital and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Galaznick said young children are “expected to have bruises” as they learn to walk. He testified Calhoun's medical records didn’t show when the blood clotting from bruises began, which could have been up to 10 days before he was found unresponsive.
A CT-scan showed the child had blood clotting in the brain at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 2, 2014, in Huntsville Hospital and a later in Birmingham.
“The trauma of CPR, 600 compressions to the chest clouds the issues,” Galaznick said. He said no skull fracture was seen and the brain was swollen and pushed downward.
When cross-examined by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett, Galaznick said he had been a pediatrician since the 1970s but had not had a patient of 2 years of age since 1980. He has been a primary care physician at the University of Alabama. He also said the defense team of Tom Di Giulian and Jim Mason was paying him $3,000 for consulting, $1,000 to testify plus travel costs. He said he has been used as a consultant in similar cases since 2017.
Dan Berryman, the defendant’s father, testified the family noticed bruises on Calhoun in mid July, 2014, and Fike took him to Huntsville Hospital where he stayed from July 20 to July 23 or 24. Dan Berryman said the child was lethargic at times but “was somewhat better” when he came home.
Dan Berryman added that Fike treated Calhoun for lice as a precaution after his older sister had contacted it.
“His hair began to fall out in different places, quite a bit of it at a time,” Dan Berryman said.
He added his son doesn’t have a temper.
The trial entered its third week on Monday.
