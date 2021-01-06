Collin Elkins of Moulton is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a place on the Vice President's List for their outstanding academic work during the Fall 2020 semester.
The Vice President's List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50 to 3.74 average in a four point system.
Northwest offers the pre-requisites students need to prepare for a four-year degree at any of Mississippi's colleges and universities. Northwest also offers more than 30 Career and Technical programs designed to teach students the practical skills needed for a wide variety of jobs in the workforce.
Registration for the Spring 2021 full term and first mini-term is scheduled for January 11-15. Classes begin on January 19. Registration for the Spring 2021 second mini-term is scheduled for March 11-12. Classes begin on March 15.
For more information, visit the Northwest website at northwestms.edu.
