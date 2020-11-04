The breast cancer support group, The Pink Sisters, has partnered with Crossfit Zapped for a fundraiser to benefit Russel Hill Cancer Foundation.
The event is happening Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, according to organizers. Registration for the fundraiser workout will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the CrossFit Zapped fitness center, located at 11222 Suite D on Alabama 157 in Moulton.
“A light breakfast, snacks, drinks and lunch will be provided,” organizers said. “We will also have some great door prizes to give away as well as swag bags for participants. This event is not a competition. Bring your family and friends to have fun for a great cause.”
Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Clearview Cancer Institute Decatur campus patients. For more information, call or text 256-339-1160.
