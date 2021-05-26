Courtland’s 44th Picnic in the Park returns next Saturday

One of Lawrence County’s longest-running community events is returning to the historic town next Saturday after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtland’s 44th Annual Picnic in the Park will kick off with the town’s Historic Walking Tour beginning with the Courtland Museum at 12:30 p.m. Also kicking off this year’s picnic will be a children’s parade through the square at 1 p.m.
Courtland resident, Peggy Hazle, who helped organize the town’s first picnic events said the very first Picnic in the Park community gathering also featured a parade.
In 1976, the Town of Courtland was gearing up for the U.S. Bicentennial Celebration. As a way to celebrate, Courtland organized its first community picnic, which has historically been held on the first Saturday of June.
In planning Courtland’s first Picnic in the Park, Hazle said the group of organizers didn’t anticipate the picnic being so successful it would turn into an annual event for the community.
“A group of us townspeople put it on—we had a committee, and Roy Coffey was the mayor at the time,” Hazle said. “Everyone got involved. Courtland was a bigger town then, and the citizens were all very active and involved.”
Hazle, who has had an active role in planning the event up until the early 1990s, said past picnics have featured everything from parades and live entertainment to carriage rides and family activities.
She said the first Picnic in the Park featured a “Womanless Wedding,” or a mock beauty pageant for men. “One year, we even had the Army band from Fort McClellan,” she recalled.
Similar to the town’s very first community picnic, the 44th Picnic in the Park will also feature family activities and carriage rides, Mayor Linda Peebles said.
“We’re trying to bring back those old memories,” said Peebles. “Everyone seems to be ready to get back out and enjoy community fellowship. We want to encourage that involvement.”
Peebles and Hazle said the planning of the community picnic was eventually turned over to the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, which helped ensure the event’s success all these years.
“As far as we know, this is one of the longest-running events—not just for Courtland, but for Lawrence County—that’s still going on,” Hazle said. “2020 was the only year since 1976 we haven’t held the picnic. We were bound and determined to bring it back.”
“We’ve got a great group of people who want to see this event continue to thrive for our town,” Peebles agreed. “This is good for our community and it’s an event for our neighbors as well. Everyone is invited, whether you’re a Courtland citizen or a visitor from out of town. It’s been a tradition in our town for 45 years, and we would like everyone to enjoy it.”
CCRC member Ann Claborn, who is helping to organize this year’s return event, said the Children’s Parade will mark the start of several free children’s activities throughout the day until about 4 p.m. Some of those activities include a pie-eating contest and a dunking booth.
Claborn said there will be Corn Hole Tournaments for kids and adults beginning at 2 p.m. For the adult tournament, teams may register for $20 per team. Those interested should contact Kenny Rogers at 256-565-6615 for more information.
Claborn said vendors still interested in participating in this year’s Picnic will have until June 2 to reserve a spot.
This year’s Picnic in the Park will also see the return of Courtland’s Miss Cotton Pageant, which feature six categories—Miss Cotton, Debutant Miss Cotton, Young Miss Cotton, Little Miss Cotton, Wee Miss Cotton, and Baby Miss Cotton—for contestants ages 0 to 15 years old.
Cotton Pageant organizers have extended the registration deadline through next Friday, June 4. A registration fee of $20 should be turned in with the Miss Cotton Pageant form, which may be handed in at Courtland City Hall or given to pageant organizers Pam Parker or Lori McGregor.
For more information or to sign up, Parker may be reached at 256-436-1950; McGregor may be contacted at 256-566-8499.
For more information about the 44th Annual Picnic in the Park, contact event organizers: Peggy Hazle at 256-637-8109, or Linda Gibson at 256-483-8436. Those interested in registering as a vendor should contact Bettie Hollis at 256-436-4917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.