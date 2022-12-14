Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months.
The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23.
“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”
Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”
A $3 million grant was awarded to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843.
