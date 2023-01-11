Lockheed networks with Rotary

AMTAP accepts 14 applicants per application period. Lindsay Gosnell.

The Rotary Club kicked off the new year by welcoming speaker Lockheed Martin’s Lindsay Gosnell. Gosnell is the Alabama Site Lead for Lockheed’s AMTAP program.

Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facilities are the defense giant’s home for its hypersonic missile research and development efforts. Hypersonic weapons is the new arms race between America and other world powers, such as Russia and China. 

