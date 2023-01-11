Lockheed networks with Rotary

The Rotary Club kicked off the new year by welcoming speaker Lockheed Martin’s Lindsay Gosnell. Gosnell is the Alabama Site Lead for Lockheed’s AMTAP program.
Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facilities are the defense giant’s home for its hypersonic missile research and development efforts. Hypersonic weapons is the new arms race between America and other world powers, such as Russia and China.
A hypersonic missile can maneuver around or through enemy defense systems while traveling at speeds greater than Mach 5. As of now, the United States’ hypersonics programs trail Russia’s, who claim to already have a functioning hypersonic weapon system.
AMTAP (Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program) is a Lockheed training initiative designed to qualify and produce proficient employees. The Lockheed Martin team at Courtland believes AMTAP can help Lockheed gain ground with their own hypersonic systems.
Over six weeks, accepted applicants are paid to learn skills required to build space electronics and harnesses. Lockheed’s AMTAP graduates have a 97% promotion rate within the company.
According to Gosnell, Lockheed is significantly expanding their Courtland operations. Over the next two years, the company will build at least eight additional facilities at the existing site.
More space means more employees. Gosnell hopes AMTAP’s pre-apprenticeship program can partner with Lawrence County high schools to ensure Lawrence County graduates take part in defending the nation’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.