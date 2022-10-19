Attorney Patrick Caver sworn in as Courtland’s Municipal Judge

On Monday, September 26th, Honorable Judge Jennifer Howell, Circuit Judge of Morgan County, presided over the swearing in ceremony. In attendance of Patrick Caver’s oath of office was his wife of 32 years Rebecca Caver, his children,  grandchildren, mother and family friends.  Mayor Linda Peebles, City Councilman Farrell Hutto and Court Magistrate Vickie Jackson was also in  attendance. Judge Caver is a local attorney in Morgan County. He has been practicing law since 2002. Mr. Caver also is an educator of social media dangers and the law called Birds, Bees & the Law. He presents this program to schools all over the state of Alabama teaching classes to faculty, students and parents. He has also taken his presentations to churches and community clubs. Mr. Caver, and his wife are members of Cave Springs Baptist Church in Priceville, Alabama.  Judge Caver took over his new position on Tuesday, September 27th. Mayor Linda Peebles said “I am proud to have Patrick Caver sworn in as our new Municipal Court Judge for the Town of Courtland.  I look forward to working with Judge Caver and wish him the best of luck in his new job.  I want to thank Judge Callie Waldrep for her dedication to the Town of Courtland and congratulate her on her new position as Circuit Court Judge for Lawrence County, AL.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.