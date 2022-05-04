A decision to quit sharing online sales taxes by the Lawrence County Commission cut more than a half-million dollars from the county school system’s annual revenue and was one factor cited in the decision to close R.A. Hubbard High after this school year.
The commission distributed $553,866 to the school system from online sales taxes during fiscal 2021, but discontinued the practice shortly after the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The commission said it learned in 2021 that it was “not obligated” to share the online sales taxes with schools. The commission is required to distribute 83.3% of sales taxes from brick-and-mortar stores to schools.
District 4 County Commissioner Bobby Burch said under legislation passed in October 2015, the state distributes online sales taxes, also called the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), to county commissions across the state.
“The legislation that passed the SSUT was a use tax,” Burch said. “It was designed for county commissions. The bottom line is that nobody ever expected that it would be as substantial as it is, and now a lot of school boards across the state are trying to lobby for a portion of the SSUT use tax ... and that’s understandable.
“In 2021, at an (audit) exit conference, a state auditor informed us that we were not obligated to pay them the same 83.333% they get from (brick-and-mortar) sales tax. We chose not to.”
In a federal court motion requesting that it be allowed to close Hubbard, which is majority Black, the school board said one of the financial reasons for closing the school was that it anticipated the loss of the SSUT “stream of revenue, which amounted to $553,866 in fiscal year 2021.”
The school system also said it would lose funding from federal COVID-19 relief legislation in the year 2024.
Since ending its sharing with the school system, the commission has received $407,476 of SSUT money from the state in roughly six months, with the most recent distribution April 7.
Burch said the commission is strapped for funds, keeping only a half-cent from the 9-cent sales tax in Moulton and 7-cent sales tax in the county. He said the county collects a 3-cent portion from those brick-and-mortar sales taxes but distributes 2½ cents to the Lawrence Board of Education as dictated by law.
“I don’t know of any county who receives less on sales tax than we do,” Burch said. “The local BOE receives 2½ cents on every dollar spent. That legislation has existed for decades and has been extremely beneficial for them.”
Burch also said brick-and-mortar sales tax collections have boomed in recent years.
“Our sales taxes in the county have far exceeded any projections, and the sales tax is still approximately 10 times more than the SSUT use tax,” he said. “We would certainly welcome any negotiations (with the school board) with these facts in mind.”
School Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said from the time the SSUT was implemented until last fall, the school board received a distribution of SSUT that was in the same proportion as the brick-and-mortar sales tax distributed by the county. He said the school board was informed in November that it would no longer receive a share of the SSUT money.
“Since then, we have been working with the County Commission to determine a proper way to split these funds,” Smith said. “While the school system holds that this is a sales tax and the commission believes it is not, we are hopeful that we can come to a compromise soon.”
The commission and school board plan to have future discussions on the issue, both sides say.
In Morgan County, a 2019 local law sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr reduced the County Commission’s receipt of online sales taxes from 100% to 5%, redirecting the bulk of the taxes to the Morgan County, Decatur City and Hartselle City school districts, with small amounts redirected to volunteer fire departments.
The Morgan County Commission initially refused to redirect the online sales taxes and fought a lawsuit filed by local school systems, contending that the statewide SSUT law superseded the local law. However, an appellate court and ultimately the state Supreme Court ruled the Legislature had the power through the local law to direct the Morgan County Commission to redirect the online sales tax revenue it received.
There is no local law governing the online sales tax distributions in Lawrence County.
Smith said the end of SSUT distributions from Lawrence County’s commission “definitely played a role” in the proposal to close R.A. Hubbard. “It wasn’t just one thing financially that was the deciding factor, though,” he said. “The (SSUT) money has stopped.”
The school board argued that R.A. Hubbard, with its Grade 7-12 enrollment of 148 students, had a fiscal 2020 cost per student of $18,030, which was $5,200 per student more than the cost at the next highest high school, East Lawrence High in the Caddo community. Lawrence County High’s cost per student is $10,020.
Court documents show the school board argued the district would be saving about $569,000 a year if Hubbard is closed. “The estimated cost of keeping R.A. Hubbard open is over $1 million annually,” the documents stated.
Falling enrollment at R.A. Hubbard in North Courtland also was a big issue for the closure, Smith said. The school’s student population fell from 323 in 2009 to 148 this year.
The county commission and school system both took financial hits following the 2014 closure of the International Paper mill in Courtland. In 2012, International Paper paid $1.89 million in ad valorem taxes. In 2020, the mill paid only $130,296. Smith said a third of ad valorem taxes go to funding education in the county. In 2012, the school board received $630,191 in ad valorem taxes compared to $43,432 in 2020, the court papers stated.
