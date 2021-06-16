A June Summer Reading Series began at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center this week.
The summer series kicked off on Monday with local author Kathy Houser, who read from her book Houser Post Office.
The series continues Monday with Laura Gilliland Askins, who will read Jingle Dancer and BowWow PowWow. Askins will also hold a lesson for participating students teaching them the importance and meaning of Native American regalia and dancing, organizers said.
Oakville Reading activities are held from 1 to 2 p.m. on the date events are scheduled. The series includes book readings, hands-on activities and take-home crafts.
As weather permits, the Lawrence County Extension Office also hosts outdoor activities in the Oakville Park from 2 to 3 p.m. following each reading series.
The series will end on Thursday, June 24, with a scavenger hunt for lizards, frogs and birds, following a reading by Houser from her books on dragons and dinosaurs.
