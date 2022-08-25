Lawrence County’s Signature School making community impact

Several people came to the school to help build the raised beds and clear away the old mulch. Volunteers are indispensable for Learning Garden projects like this one.

If you haven’t heard of Lawrence County’s newest, innovative school you might want to do a little investigating, and if you get hungry while you are there, help yourself to some fresh veggies from the community garden, a joint venture of the school’s students, the Alabama Extension Agency and the Lawrence County Master Gardener’s Association. 

It was through the Master Gardeners that Lawrence County’s first Junior Master Gardener program has been established at the Signature School. The youth group is just starting to form at this time and the students who are in the organization will be helping to plant the fall crops, as well as assisting with several new projects and working with others to maintain the garden while learning how to grow plants, harvest them and how plants benefit both people and the environment. 

