Lawrence County’s Signature School making community impact

If you haven’t heard of Lawrence County’s newest, innovative school you might want to do a little investigating, and if you get hungry while you are there, help yourself to some fresh veggies from the community garden, a joint venture of the school’s students, the Alabama Extension Agency and the Lawrence County Master Gardener’s Association.
It was through the Master Gardeners that Lawrence County’s first Junior Master Gardener program has been established at the Signature School. The youth group is just starting to form at this time and the students who are in the organization will be helping to plant the fall crops, as well as assisting with several new projects and working with others to maintain the garden while learning how to grow plants, harvest them and how plants benefit both people and the environment.
According to Master Gardener Susan Steele, the project is in Phase ll of its evolvement from a bare patch of land to a beautiful, productive area where not only can students benefit from it, but it is an outreach of the school and the Master Gardener’s to the surrounding community. “We want the neighbors and people in the community who have a need to come and help themselves,” said Steele. “I have learned through my own walk in life that people have their ups and downs and we want to supply those in need so that when they are back on their feet they can pass the kindness along to others.”
According to LC Signature School Principal, Dr. Jonathon Barron, “One of our goals at the LC Signature School is to give our students roots to grow and wings to fly. It is amazing to watch the student’s engagement in the garden and how eager they are to work and participate in activities!”
The students who come here are of various backgrounds, have diverse goals for their education, and are interested in many fields of endeavor. They sometimes have outside jobs and the school works to accommodate their schedules, while enriching their learning experience, and offering alternative ways of learning, the Learning Garden being only one example.
Previous projects and experiments include a Monarch Butterfly Release this past summer. The first day the Monarch Lady came they only released one butterfly – but as the adult butterflies emerged – they would release three or four at the same time. “The students got the monarch caterpillars from the ‘Monarch Lady’ who came to the school to do a presentation and left caterpillars. The classroom teacher and youth raised the caterpillars to the chrysalis and adult stage – then released them. Milkweed is one of the plants they have growing in the raised beds for these beautiful creatures,” said Lawrence County Extension Coordinator, Donna Shanklin.
There are all sorts of ideas being discussed as to how and what to do to add value to the learning process, and at this school, it is the mission of the staff to see that there is always something to challenge young minds to explore new ways of doing things and making them more interesting so that students stay engaged in the learning process.
According to Steele, plans are currently underway for building an access area from one part of the garden to another for wheelchair students, as well as making paths more accessible for incapacitated visitors and students. “Even walking with a cane is difficult in mulch,” said Steele, who has had surgery on her ankle recently and was made acutely aware of the difficulty for some people to visit certain parts of the garden. “This summer we completed a wheelchair accessible raised bed for anyone who needs it,” she added.
She went on to describe other plans for the Learning Garden, some of which were made possible with the help of grants for various purposes, such as a Weather Board in the garden so that students can come outside and learn about such topics as how to determine the barometric pressure and its effect on both humans and animals. They will also be able to chart the amounts of rainfall, which will help them in the future to determine what to plant that will withstand periods of severe drought.
These projects have also provided the catalyst for students to learn the art of working as a team. Some of them previously had trouble learning in a regular school environment. Many of those difficulties were solved by the introduction and modernization of some of the older, standard methods.
“Inclusion is so important for our students,” says kindergarten, first grade teacher, Kim Jones. “At LCSS, we embrace each student where they are; the Learning Garden gives each teacher the ability to provide students equal access in the garden, opportunities to learn in unique ways and removes learning barriers for many of our students.”
Jones, who is also the Indian Education representative at Lawrence County Signature School, incorporates Indian Education throughout the year. We have planned outings to the Oakville Indian Museum. Anna Mullican delivered acorn squash seeds for our students to plant as part of the Native American Heritage Month and the Grow More Give More Initiative.
One of the greatest tools to unify students of all ages is through music. For that reason, Steele has been collecting things that make various sounds like an old washboard, wind chimes, pots and pans, tuning forks and even an old brass horn. She explains how sounds can affect students in different ways, like elevating their moods, or just making them laugh.
Shanklin has been instrumental in getting the Learning Garden underway. She credits Allyson Shabel, Urban Regional Agent - Home Grounds with being a great resource. “Shabel has experience helping schools develop multi-use outdoor classrooms and she really helped in giving real world how-to’s to the group of teachers and Master Gardeners,” said Shanklin.
Shabel was happy to lend her expertise to the project. “While students are exposed to nature at home, the Learning Garden gives them a chance to explore and enjoy nature with friends and provides them with a hands-on learning experience for various science topics they are learning about in the classroom,” she explained. “Their excitement is evident as they look over the butterfly plants for signs of caterpillars and butterflies or explore the vegetable area looking for produce to harvest. Harvesting produce that they have grown makes students more excited to eat their vegetables!”
Both Shanklin and Shabel have worked extensively with plants and the people who grow them. They encourage more home gardeners to share their knowledge with the young people in their own families. The whole community can get involved in project gardens, sharing space, seeds, time and effort, in much the same way our grandparents did with their victory gardens. If you would like to be a part of the garden projects around the county, contact the Master Gardeners through your local extension office for more information.
“The project really brought the Lawrence County Master Gardeners together,” Shanklin continued, “As a matter of fact, in order to meet the desires of Signature School teachers, several Master Gardener’s took welding classes with the Lawrence County High School Welding instructor to make the ornamental metal flowers at the school.”
Shanklin went on to praise others who participated in helping to create this unique learning experience. “Partnerships that have developed due to the project are so diverse - from the Rotary Club, to the Master Gardeners, to welding teachers, a local carpenter, and parents of students. People can really come together when they have a common goal. And in this case the goal was to help Lawrence County Youth be exposed to the outdoors.”
All of those concerned with this project are passionate about it, they are so excited to talk about it, spreading the word and showing it off to visitors who come to see what the flurry of activity is about.
According to Master Gardener, Susan Steele, fall planting at the Learning Garden will begin as soon as the young plants are available at garden centers. They will also plant seeds for fall harvest, such as cabbages and other cold season crops.
The projects listed here, as well as others at the school, can always use the help of volunteers, especially those with a trade or experience in things like gardening or carpentry, etc. If you would like to volunteer your time and experience, please contact the school.
The school, with help from the Board of Education, Superintendent Jon Brett Smith, its dedicated administrators, teaching staff, partners like the Master Gardeners and the Extension Agency, as well as volunteer community members make this new way of learning possible. Please visit their website or facebook page for more information.
Gardening volunteers should contact Susan Steele at 678-446-2692.
Many thanks to these community members for helping as funding sources for gardening project
-Lions Club
-Rotary Club
-Community Grant thru State Representative Proncey Robertson
-On list to receive a grant from our R C and D Council (Mountains Lakes, Valley R C and D)
Donations of materials and services by B & A Quality Services donated their expertise and materials constructing the Kiosk (Brandon).
