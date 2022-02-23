Mommy & Me support group host tea

Young moms sometimes need to ask questions that only their peers can answer, like what pediatrician do you recommend and why? Or they might need to know what people used to do to get that pesky pacifier away from a two-year-old and only grandmothers might know the best tried and true answer to that one. Or it could be requests for a recommendation for a daycare or a question about baby food recalls or something really simple like what songs does your baby seem to like best?
All of these queries and dozens more were what prompted Shantella Wright to form a Facebook support group for moms. The group quickly caught on and while its relatively small compared to some sites, it is manageable and people can learn from one another, form friendships and enjoy events hosted by the page administrator. “Right now that’s only me,” laughed Shantella, “But I like it that way because we can all relate to one another and we have learned to rely on the advice we get in response to our questions, however, on a bigger site that might not be the case.”
Hovering at just under 500 members, the moms share concerns about certain things like how to seat a child in a shopping cart to prevent someone from snatching them when mom’s head is turned or reports of baby food recalls, recipes for healthy baby foods and which foods to stay away from.
Shantella is a vegetarian, but her baby boy, Marley, two-and-a-half years old is vegan, which is challenging for anyone raising a toddler. “He survived on breast milk until he was two,” Shantella explained, “But at eighteen months, I gradually added things like oatmeal, potatoes, beans, lintels and other healthy, non-dairy foods to his diet. He loves oatmeal!”
“People who read about that on Mommy & Me would often question me about how he gets enough protein,” said Shantella. “Most of it comes from beans, he especially loves blackeyed peas,” she laughed.
“One of the things I am concerned about, is trying to feed him foods that contain no preservatives,” she explained. “I try to stay away from those and also high fructose foods. Several of us on the site also share ideas about making organic baby foods at home.”
Vaccinations are another hot topic on the site right now. People ask questions, give opinions and do so in a courteous manner or they will be removed from the site. “We want this site to be a place where we can learn from one another, not argue about anything,” said Shantella.
Moms chime in with ideas, tips and real life solutions to these and other questions from women who might not have a mother of their own or might need more up to date information. “It’s a networking page for community moms and it is also a great way to meet people if you are new to the area,” she said.
After several months of networking and forming friendships, Shantella wanted to meet some of the moms so she arranged a Mommy & Me photoshoot, which turned out to be a brilliant idea. Several moms and babies turned out for the event. “It was great to meet the people I’d been chatting with and the babies were so much fun!”
After seeing the response to the photoshoot, Shantella decided that since that event went so well, she would arrange something else for the group. “The photoshoot was primarily for the babies, but I wanted to make the next gathering something extra special for the moms,” she said. “I wanted us to be able to dress up and have an authentic high tea in a pleasant atmosphere to enjoy getting to know each other.”
She reserved a space at The Decatur Country Club and with the help of some sponsors and some volunteers, has put together a social event that is restricted to women. “We want people to come and enjoy a traditional high tea, in a very eloquent atmosphere, with special music provided by Hillsboro’s Bethlehem Baptist Church members, Kevin and Ron Cohen, motivational speakers and interesting guests to mingle with,” Shantella continued. “We encourage people to dress in vintage or afternoon tea attire, hats, gloves and pearls are suggested but not required. We just want to give women a chance to get dressed up and have fun.”
The Mommy & Me Tea will be held at the Decatur Country Club, on April 30, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Facebook site, using PayPal, Venmo and Cash AP. They are $15 each or two for $25. Deadline for purchasing tickets is March 15.
Time-honored high tea fare will include an array of customary elegant finger foods, delicate pastries of all kinds and several teas served on beautiful vintage china and crystal.
For its inaugural event the honoree will be Ms. Pearl Jackson Green, a longtime educator in both Decatur City Schools and Lawrence County, has worked for a book publisher for eleven years, is a community activist and the first woman to be elected to the board of Joe Wheeler Electric Coop. She has served on various committees over the years and is an active member of Smith Chapel CME Church in Moulton. She graduated from the Alabama State University in 1954 and has been teaching for the past 50 plus years. A gracious and beautiful example of a leader and a mother of three grown sons, she is someone you will love meeting and being a part of honoring her for her hard work and devotion to our community. At the young age of 89, she presently teaches English at the Judy Jester Learning Center in Moulton.
A special guest speaker will be announced at a later date.
Proceeds from the event will go toward funding a Community Christmas Gala for the group and guests. “This will be a formal affair, black tie and elegant dresses and will be an evening to remember,” described Shantella. “It is my goal to eventually host four events each year to give the group more visibility in the community, to get them involved in service and charities. To that end, we will also have an art exhibit featuring local artists and include the kids in a fun afternoon of painting in the park.”
Shantella Wright, a 2010 graduate of East Lawrence High School, went on to earn her associates degree in science from Calhoun Community College in 2013, followed by a bachelors degree in English literature and marketing in 2016 from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She received her real estate license in 2018, is the author of three children’s books and a self-help book for those seeking to learn better job interview skills and is a yoga instructor.
Known for her boundless energy and enthusiasm, her sense of the need for communities to work together for the good of all and her willingness to jump in to help whenever necessary, Shantella Wright is hope for a better tomorrow in the slender shape of a young woman who takes on life with a fierce determination and a gusto that is refreshing and contagious.
She not only seeks knowledge herself, but offers others a place to come and find answers to one of life’s most challenging roles; being a good, responsible and nurturing mother.
Being a mom is one of the most rewarding jobs that anyone can have, but it really is a job and it takes a lifetime commitment, hours of time with no pay and while you are busy raising this little miracle, you do laundry, work in a public job or from home, do housework, run errands, attend school functions and spend hours in the car line! “We all need some support from time to time and Mommy & Me was created as a way to learn and to vent,” Shantella explained.
The upcoming tea is intended to do just that, “Everyone is invited to attend,” encouraged Shantella. “For more information please visit Mommy & Me on Facebook or email reshantella@gmail.com.
The Details
Location: Decatur Country Club
Date: April 30, 2022
Time: 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Dress: Afternoon tea attire
Tickets: See Facebook Mommy & Me for details or contact Shantella Wright at reshantella@gmail.com
$15 per person or $25 for two. Deadline for ticket purchase: March 15, 2022
