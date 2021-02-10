A high school librarian and a third-grade teacher found ways to keep students interested in their school work despite the constant chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lawrence County school officials who praised the pair for their efforts.
East Lawrence High School librarian Leah Hembree and Hatton Elementary School third-grade teacher Heather Jolly were named the district’s secondary and elementary teachers of the year, respectively. They were honored at a reception Monday night.
Ron Rikard, East Lawrence High principal, said Hembree is a tireless worker who keeps the students eager to go to the library. “She is a good teacher by doing what’s right when everybody is looking,” he said. “You can’t fathom all of the stuff she does for the students.”
Hembree, who holds a masters in library science and has been in the school system 24 years, said making reading fun is half of the battle.
“I provide programs that are fun for the kids in the middle of those programs I sneak in books,” she said. “I try to keep my displays fresh and the kids don’t get bored. … Most all of the kids I work with rather have a book in their hands (vs. an ebook). I hear it from the adults, too.”
Hembree, who taught third grade early in her career, credits her coworkers and professional social media sites for fresh ideas during the pandemic.
“I have learned things through this challenge that I can use from now on, not just through COVID,” said Hembree, 56.
Some of those fresh ideas includes offering the students culinary treats and subtle lessons in geography.
“I have local authors come to talk to our class,” she said.
She said a field trip to Second Hand Books in Decatur and food from around the globe during March’s Read Around the World program help students stay interested in reading.
“My principal allows me to do my job,” she said. “He allows me what I was hired to do. … I thank God for providing me to do my job. I love it.”
She is married with three children and seven grandchildren.
Jolly, meanwhile, said winning the district award in such a tumultuous year makes it even more special.
“We’ve had to adapt and overcome. We’ve had to plan and be ready in a moment’s notice,” she said. “I thank my husband, mom and dad. They never gave up on me. My parents put me through school. They gave me the willpower. My dad gave me the competitive nature to never quit.”
A 2005 graduate of Lawrence County High, she earned a bachelors degree in elementary education from Athens State and a masters from the University of West Alabama. Jolly has taught at Hatton Elementary for the past dozen years.
She said teaching wasn’t always No. 1 on her priority list. “I started out in nursing school,” she said. “God called me into a different direction. I thank him every day for leading me in this direction.”
She said it is God’s strength that gives her the will to be the best every day. She said the students are her daily responsibility.
“We have to be their refuge from Covid,” she said. “That has enabled me this year, to be their safe place from Covid. My reward is that I impact the lives of children who may have no one in their lives. Some of these kids come to us without a roof over their heads, shoes on their feet or a meal. If I can feed them or clothe them or take care of them in an aspect other than academics then I have done my job.”
Her care and comfort for those students hasn’t gone overlooked.
“She always takes the kids needing the most help to help them,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. “She’s truly an inspiration to all of us.”
Heather and her husband, Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly, have three daughters.
The honored teachers received a Christmas ornament, vase and two certificates.
