Lawrence schools’ mask requirement expires Friday

The Lawrence County School System’s extended mask mandate is set to expire Friday. School board members approved the extension 5-0 in a virtual meeting last Friday morning, Sept. 17, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he doesn’t expect the board to extend the order again, which requires students to wear face coverings indoors at all Lawrence County campuses.
“We have no plans on extending the requirement to wear masks, but depending on how things go, we may have to do it again,” he said in the virtual meeting.
When the school board approved the mask requirement, which went into effect on Aug. 26, the system reported 132 positive COVID cases among students and staff—128 of which were student cases.
Smith said the board approved the week extension to ensure the number of positive cases among students continued to drop.
“The evidence is in the numbers,” Smith said on Friday. “As soon as we started the mask mandate, (positive case) numbers began trending down. As of Wednesday, the numbers are the best they’ve been since the start of the school year.”
“We are charged with keeping our kids in school, and I know we all want to keep our children in school,” he added.
District 1 Board member Christine Garner went on record urging students who are eligible for the COVID vaccination to get their shots.
“Getting our kids vaccinated is very important,” she said. “The only way we’re going to stop the spread of this virus is to get everyone vaccinated, and the fact that so many kids are getting sick now—it scares me.”
Smith agreed Lawrence County Schools are seeing higher rates of students testing positive this school year as compared to 2020.
“When a kid gets sick, we are seeing a number of kids in close contact getting infected. Last year, we might have had only three or four in close contact getting sick. Now about half are getting sick,” he said in the August board meeting.
According to health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 Delta variant has an increased transmissibility compared to other variants and more readily infects children.
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 56 new positive COVID cases for Lawrence County in the past seven days.
COVID-related deaths among Lawrence residents rose to 107 this week, according to ADPH data, which shows 44 of those deaths have been reported in 2021. The data shows 13,460 Alabamians have died from COVID-19, with 6,277 of those deaths occurring in 2021.
According to the ADPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, a little more than 40% of Lawrence County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of Lawrence County’s population of 32,924, just more than 11,000 residents were considered fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Statewide, ADPH data showed 1.9 million Alabamians are fully vaccinated.
