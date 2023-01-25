The Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Alabama Career Essentials (ACE) Program will host the first student information session of 2023 on Tuesday, January 31, on the Shoals campus prior to the first training class.
ACE program classes are free and for individuals at least 16 years of age who are seeking a new or more fulfilling career. The session will be held on the Shoals campus in building 127.
“The ACE program has replaced the Ready to Work program on the state-level and really focuses on improving our community participant’s job skill credentials to make sure they are equipped for the workforce moving forward,” said ACE Program Coordinator Crissy Broadway. “In addition to credentials, we help our participants build confidence and get access to ongoing skill upgrades.”
The ACE Program is operated by the Alabama Community College System and focuses on job skills training. Upon successful completion, trainees earn the following certifications: 1) ACT’s National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) 2) Alabama Certified Employee Certificate (ACE) 3) Mobilizing Alabama Pathways (MAP) Certificate. Also, participants can earn a free college course (up to 4 credit hours).
Mobilizing Alabama Pathways (MAP) are free short-term, virtual training programs for high-demand jobs in Alabama. Students can complete the credentialed programs in less time than other college credentials. The MAP Credential is awarded to individuals who complete courses licensed by the Alabama Community College System for non-credit training aligned to business and industry need.
Individuals can register for the free training by contacting Crissy Broadway, ACE Program Coordinator, at 256-331-5248 or email at cbroadway@nwscc.edu. More information and an interest form are available about the program online at https://nwscc.edu/ace.
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to over 4,000 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
