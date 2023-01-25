The Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Alabama Career Essentials (ACE) Program will host the first student information session of 2023 on Tuesday, January 31, on the Shoals campus prior to the first training class.

ACE program classes are free and for individuals at least 16 years of age who are seeking a new or more fulfilling career. The session will be held on the Shoals campus in building 127.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.