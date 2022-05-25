A summer program organized by Lawrence County 4-H and county partners is open to children ages 9 to 18 this June and July.
Summer Fun Shops will take place throughout the county each week, beginning June 7 and ending on July 12, according to organizers Melinda Smith, FREA 4-H Youth Development agent, and Marsha Terry, 4-H Program assistant.
The summer workshops range in topics from culinary arts and STEM education to horse safety, beekeeping, and agriculture. Some workshops include a small fee for materials used during the program. Several of the workshops have class size limits, so early registration is recommended.
--
Summer Fun Shops schedule:
• Tuesday, June 7: Cupcake Decorating Tips & Tricks
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church in Moulton; Includes a $5 fee
• Thursday, June 9: Giddy Up & Go: Horse Safety
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Owl Creek Horse Camp in the Bankhead National Forest; Safety waivers required; 20 student slots available
• Thursday, June 9: A Taste of Italy
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Creek Community Center; Includes a $5 fee; 20 student slots available
• Wednesday, June 15: It’s Buzzing in Your Backyard
10 a.m. to noon at the Moulton Lions Club facility; Includes a $5 fee
• Thursday, June 16: AG is Awesome Farm Tour
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at LouAllen Farms in Moulton; Includes a $6 fee
• Thursday, June 23: Egg Cookery Workshop
10 a.m. to noon at the Town Creek Community Center; Includes a $5 fee
• Thursday, July 7: 4-H STEM in the Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton; Includes $10 fee
• Tuesday, July 12: Emergency Preparedness: Emergency Heroes
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County EMA Office in Moulton; Includes a $5 fee
For more information about each workshop or to register for any of the eight sessions, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.