A community Easter Egg Hunt is happening in Town Creek on Saturday.
The free event, hosted by the Lawrence County Dream Center, will begin at noon at the Town Creek Ball Park.
The Egg Hunt will feature 4,000 eggs filled with surprises, according to organizers. Visitors may have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.
For more information, see the Lawrence County Dream Center Facebook page, or contact 256-476-9821.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.