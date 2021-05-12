The director of the Lawrence County Republican Party executive committee said last Thursday that guidelines for people interested in being appointed to the District 5 County Commission seat should be available in about two weeks.
Daniel Stover said the executive committee will formulate the guidelines for applying to fill the vacancy created when District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove died on March 22 after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 24 in Caddo.
Hargrove, 53, was in his third term as commissioner representing the East Lawrence area.
District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool, a committee member, said Wednesday he expects Gov. Kay Ivey to appoint one of the top selections of the committee in 60 to 90 days.
The annual salary for commission position is $24,000. The term is four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.