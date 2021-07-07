At least four Lawrence Countians are a little richer in knowledge of local history after their participation and success in a historical scavenger hunt hosted by the Lawrence County Archives this month.
Not only did the four participants learn interesting facts about historical sites throughout the county, the four also earned a few extra bucks for completing a list of clues in the contest, according to Archivist Wendy Hazle.
DeWayne and Donna Key were awarded $100 as the first prize winners in the contest last week, according to a social media post from Hazle.
“DeWayne and Donna Key worked along with their children,” Hazle said. “They made it a real family affair, and they all enjoyed traveling around the county in search of another marker.”
The scavenger hunt, which officially began May 10, asked participants to use a list of clues to compete in the contest. The clues helped participants identify historical markers or historically significant sites all over Lawrence County, but the contestants were also asked to submit photos of themselves at each site in order to qualify for grand prizes.
Winners were required to correctly identify and photograph at least 40 of the sites listed among the Archives’ clues.
Hazle said two runners up, Cynthia Mendez Pablo and Diane Nelms, were awarded $25 each for their success in the history hunt. She said about 16 participants competed in the scavenger hunt that ended on June 30.
Hazle said a plan for a similar contest is in the works for next Spring.
“Everyone who participated is looking forward to the next contest! Stay tuned to see where history hunts lead you next,” she announced last week. She hopes to conduct an annual contest beginning with the scavenger hunt to help promote history and tourism in Lawrence County.
For more information about future contests or projects ongoing at the Lawrence County Archives, call 256-974-1757 or email lawcoarchives@aol.com.
