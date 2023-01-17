On Tuesday afternoon, a threatening message was discovered in a Lawrence County High School restroom. The details of the message are unconfirmed, but an LCHS student said it warned of a shooting at the school Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1:25 p.m.
The student was told the school will undergo a heightened awareness drill during all classes on Wednesday. Classroom doors will stay locked and heightened security measures will be in place.
According to a LCHS Facebook post, upon finding the message the school immediately notified the appropriate officials. An investigation determined the message was not a credible threat. The post confirmed the school will be on heightened awareness throughout the school day with extra security in place.
Though the threat was deemed not credible, some LCHS students plan to not attend school on Wednesday. According to one student, many seniors are expected to remain home. "They aren't going to take any type of risk," the student said.
