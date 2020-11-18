Lawrence County officials warn residents of a text scam circulating this week.
The Revenue Commission Office received alerts concerning a text message scam from the number 803-832-0040, according to a social media post by Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson.
Recipients have reported receiving the message, “You have a bill available from Lawrence County-AL,” and the text lists a total amount due. The text also suggests reply options to pay the amount, request information, payment history or to unsubscribe from the bill.
The Revenue Office does not send invoices or tax bills via text, said Henderson. “As always, please give us a call if you have any questions.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to verify the authenticity of a text alert or phone call before taking any action.
