Music as a career and a labor of love; the teachers

Back in the early 50s and 60s there was much emphasis put on having a well-rounded education, which included music and art. Here in Lawrence County this was a very good way for widows, spinsters or retired married women to supplement their income.
Today, there are many former students of these industrious women who have positions as band directors, music leaders in several churches, who are now teachers themselves, carrying on the tradition that was once considered extremely important in a child’s development and social standing.
Among the older teachers, most of whom have passed away, there were two such teachers here in Moulton that had many students from the local schools and neighborhoods. These women touched the lives of their students, who have in their turn, touched many lives and provided music for hundreds if not thousands of people through the years.
Wynnell Mitchell Scott, current minister of Moulton First United Methodist Church, can recall riding her bicycle the two blocks from home to the neat clapboard house on East Street that belonged to the Simms/Rainey family. Anna Simms Rainey, always referred to respectfully by her students as, Miss Anna, was a very traditional Southern lady who taught many children from her home. She lived with her retired minister husband and her mother. The house was just down the street from the Moulton Baptist Church and you could set your watch by the children who came and went, some spent thirty minutes there, while other, more advanced students might be there for an hour.
Sandra Bass Smith, who was one of her students, says that she has notes requiring lesson payments when they came due, of 50 cents. “Later she went up to 60 cents,” Smith laughed.
Miss Anna’s house was dark, with heavy tapestry curtains hanging in the arches between rooms, with only a small lamp on her mantle and one on her ancient upright piano for lighting the yellowed keyboards. She was a kind woman, who must have had a lot of patience. She wore long dresses with lace at the neck and long sleeves, her dark hair was always pinned up neatly in a bun and she was particularly fond of wearing broaches.
Most of the time when she had students her husband, Brother Rainey, sat in the swing on the front porch and watched the passersby as they came and went along what was a busy street in town, a neighborhood where people watched out for one another and folks passed the time of day as they went along the street, some on bicycles but most walking or driving by and waving to the elderly gentleman who always waved back.
Joyce Cole says that she is probably one of the only kids in town that never took lessons from Miss Anna, but she recalls that the teacher let her come inside to wait for her playmates as they took their lessons. Joyce would sprawl out on a beleaguered, overstuffed chair while listening to her friends play endless sets of scales.
One of her neighbors recalls that after her husband died she kept company with a gentleman caller from time to time. “She always, no matter how cold it was outside, kept her front door wide opened and every light in the house would be on because she didn’t want people to get the wrong idea,” said the neighbor. (And this would have been a screen door, people didn’t have glass ones back then!)
Another piano teacher who touched the lives of many local pianists was Mrs. Byron (Louise) Stephenson, who taught at what was the high school but became the middle school in later years after the new high school was built.
Most of her students describe the little room off of the auditorium (what we know as the middle school’s old gym, the building with the huge columns that is by some miracle still standing on the grounds of Moulton Middle School). “I remember the room being very plain, and the smell of the old, oiled floors,” said former student Ann Farley Henry.
“The room only had one window,” said Henry, who still plays to this day for events like weddings, funerals and in church. At one time she played with her husband, Gordon, who was an LCHS band director, in a group called the Love Notes. “I played the clavinova and piano, and he played the clarinet,” she said.
“I started taking lessons in the second grade,” she recalls. “They lasted for 30 minutes, once per week and were given during school hours rather than taking recess.”
She can remember practicing for hours for upcoming recitals each year. There were some other students who took lessons from Mrs. Stephenson, like the Roberson sisters, Sandra and Linda. Both of them, as well as Ann Henry and other students recall their piano teacher with fondness. “She made it fun!” exclaimed Henry.
Through the years the piano students put on several recitals under the watchful eye of their music teacher. “We sang a lot of familiar songs, some of us played, some sang and one who wasn’t far enough along to play read a poem,” laughed Ann.
She also recalls the costumes and the songs, like “Don’t Fence Me In”, and a reading called, “Gypsies We, Young and Free” and other songs that entertained proud parents who filled the creaking wooden bleachers in the gym.
“After the new school was built we took lessons at Mrs. Stephenson’s house,” Ann explained. “I stopped taking lessons in the tenth grade, but music has always been a big part of my life. I was the pianist at Moulton Methodist for several years and have been the alternate pianist at my church, Decatur First United Methodist, for years. I have had great fun and fulfillment doing it.”
According to Ann, there were many boys who took lessons, too, Jim Roberson, Joel King, Mike Cleland, and others. She played a duet with Joel King, “Jubilee March”, in one of the recitals. The girls wore soft filmy pastel dresses or costumes to fit the songs, and the boys wore suits and ties. Mrs. Stephenson hovered in the background, often powdering her nose with a little sponge from a compact she always had with her.
The Roberson sisters, Sandra and Linda, took lessons from Mrs. Stephenson. They, too, have played in church for years due to having such a good musical foundation, starting at the age of five. They recall a metronome ticking away the time while they were taking lessons, playing scales and later songs that would be used in recitals and for fun.
Beth Bass Lewis says, “Growing up, I was never much for sports. But I was part of a family that loved music. My sister, Sandra Smith, taught piano lessons and it was only natural for me to play the piano. The piano was a “friend” I could go to when I was sad or hurting, and the music could calm my soul. It still is (today) an outlet for me... to share my faith, to touch others, or to calm my soul. There is something about playing the piano that touches a part of me that nothing else can.”
“I feel very blessed to have been raised in a family where music, and sharing the joy of music, was important,” Beth added.
Her sister, Sandra Bass Smith, remembers the little classroom behind the old auditorium as being filled with flowers and that Mrs. Stevenson would frequently water them as her students played dutifully in the background.
Smith also took lessons from Miss Anna, switching back and forth through the years from one to the other. “We were all scared of Miss Anna’s mother,” she laughed. “We’d never seen anyone that old, and she often sat in the same room or the one across from it and watched as we took our lessons.”
“Miss Anna would hover over us and keep time with a pointer,” said Smith, who went on from this to become a teacher herself, touching the lives of thousands of people branching out from the approximately 200 students she influenced over the years. Some of them are Lori Chitwood Bailey, who is the minister of music at Asbury Methodist Church in Madison, Tyler Wood who is choir director, music minister and organist in Russellville, Johnna Harris Breland, pianist at Central Park Baptist in Decatur, and Mattie Lewis Underwood, who is pianist and worship leader, with her husband, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Sandra’s favorite quote about music from General H. Norman Schwarzkopf — United States Army is “What a tragedy it would be if we lived in a world where music was not taught to children.”
These teachers and others like them have instilled in the students who took music from them a love and appreciation for music, a willingness to help others find the magic in music, and several are now teachers themselves.
Another one of them is Craig Henson, although he didn’t know it at the time. “I was blessed to grow up in Moulton, Alabama,” said Henson recently. “To grow up in a town with such a strong musical heritage that ingrained a high standard of excellence was truly a blessing. My first musical experience was beginning band at Moulton Middle School under Cynthia Kaylor, now Cynthia Garner. I had no idea of the impact that small, portable band room would have on my life and career. I had no idea of the dividends that would be paid financially, mentally, and spiritually, by the many hours invested in the craft of music at Lawrence County High School and Moulton Baptist Church. Beginning in the fall of 1981, my musical career has literally taken me around the world to perform over the past 40 plus years.”
Henson went on to say that he quickly learned and felt the large number of people that have gone before him, investing in him and in turn, he developed the inerrant sense of investing in the same way in others as a way of saying “thank you” and to honor those who chose to invest in him.
“Fast forward 41 years and I have now taught thousands of students that wonderful gift of music and shared with them the many benefits it has to provide. I’m proud to say that I now have about 15-20 students who either perform professionally and/or serve as music educators all across the nation. Further, I’m thankful to still have the opportunity to perform on a regular basis, adjudicate band competitions, as well as mentor/support local band directors simply continuing the forward motion of the power of music and its benefits. Music has brought me so many benefits that they are too many to recall. It can be simply stated that without music, I have no idea where I would be or what I would be doing,” said Henson humbly.
“Many of my closest friends and most all of my mentors are founded in music. I can never say thanks enough to the men that had such profound influence on me,” he said. He credits Keith Guyton, former Minister of Music at Moulton Baptist Church, Freddie Meadows, former Director of Bands, Lawrence County High School, Jon Remley, former Director of Bands, Samford University, Gene Black, former Dean of Samford University School of Music and Former Director of Acappella Choir, and Johnny Jacobs, former Trumpet Teacher at Samford University with being lasting mentors. “Because of music, these five men truly shaped my life forever.”
“You see, music has power to speak when there are no words. Music has the power to give hope when there is no hope. Music has the power to bring light into the darkness. And, music has the way to be a ministry inside and outside the walls of the church. I can only hope that everyone is given the opportunity to share and love music the way I do and when given such opportunities to make the best of them!” he said enthusiastically.
Henson didn’t have his first private, music lesson until he entered college at Samford University. “I am eternally grateful to the many people that poured into me all along the way and it’s my hope that through the years the hundreds I have invested in musically pay the same amazing gift forward to others. May we never forget the words of one of the greatest composers of all time, J.S. Bach, when asked about the power of music. “Music is an agreeable harmony for the honor of God and the permissible delights of the soul.” May we all cherish the opportunity to unite through music for honoring God and sharing in its permissible delights.”
There are other kinds of teachers than what we have mentioned here. Next week, the September Music Month, concludes with a study of more music teachers and their ripples which are felt all over the United States, and the voice coaches in Lawrence County who have brought out the best voices the area had to offer, making inroads to the hundreds of students who couldn’t play any kind of hand held or keyed instrument, but who used their voices as instruments unto themselves.
