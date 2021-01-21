Alabama’s Safer at Home order, which was set to expire Friday, has been extended six more weeks.
In an address to the state on Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the extension, including the statewide mask mandate, will expire March 5.
“The mask mandate remains the one step we can all take to maintain balance in our daily lives and stay healthy and safe,” Ivey said.
The address comes as Alabama’s death toll rose to more than 6,300, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In Lawrence County, 50 people have died from the virus, and 51 new confirmed cases have been found since Monday, ADPH data shows.
Medical officials urged Ivey to extend the mask order amid COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which has been strained due to limited national supply.
“Unfortunately, we do not have enough vaccine for everyone who wants one,” Ivey said.
Alabama began administering vaccines to people ages 75 and older in addition to healthcare workers and first responders this week.
The greatest challenge the state faces in getting the vaccine to the public is the available supply, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.
“We are determined to make sure that no vaccine is sitting unused on the shelf. We are making every effort to get shots into arms as quickly as possible,” he said.
Alabama has received 446,000 vaccine doses so far, according to ADPH. The state has administered 184,000 doses so far.
