Police Chief Craig Knight sworn in

Moulton’s new Police Chief Craig Knight was sworn into office during a regular Council meeting Monday night.
Knight, who has been with the Moulton department for 23 years, was appointed to the position by council members in mid-January to replace former Chief Lyndon McWhorter. McWhorter, who served with Moulton Police for the past 15 years and has a total of 30 years’ experience with law enforcement in Lawrence County, officially retired as of Jan. 31.
“It’s a dream come true for me to be appointed this position,” Knight said in January following the 6-0 vote to promote him to the leadership position. “I want my officers and the public, too, to know I will have an open door policy.”
Knight said boosting department morale and improving relations with surrounding law enforcement agencies were also among his priorities as acting chief of police.
Knight was sworn in by Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton.
In Monday night’s meeting, Council members granted Fire Chief Ryan Jolly approval to hire for a vacant position from within his department. There were five applicants vying for the position, Jolly told council members. He said three of the applicants are being considered and he will make a formal announcement at the next council meeting on Feb. 15.
The Council voted to appoint Stanley Nichols as the new Water Plant chief operator. Nichols will have the same purchasing powers to approve chemical purchases at the plant alongside Water Superintendent Jay Johnson. Nichols’ promotion follows the retirement of former Plant Manager Daniel Jenkins, who was employed by the City for 37 years.
Moulton Council members also voted to refinance, or refund and purchase, city bonds. According to Raymond James financial consultant Bred Green, the move will save the City $1.28 million.
According to the bonds terms, Moulton will make $150,000 annual payments for XX years.
In other business, council members approved a new purchase order to replace a $5,835 order approved for replacement water valves at the Water Plant last month. City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the new purchase order in the amount of $6,700 was approved after an error was found in the previous quote, which was presented to council members on Jan. 4.
Council members also approved the purchase of a new police vehicle for the Police Department, not to exceed $35,000. Pepper said the purchase was included in the 2021 fiscal year budget. The Council also approved road bore and extension line work at the intersection of Alabama 24 and County Road 213, which will repair a large leak found near Gordon Terry Parkway and County Road 460. Johnson said the estimated cost is less than $27,000 and will save the City on water loss once the leak is repaired.
Moulton City Council will hold a work session on Monday, Feb. 8. The next council meeting is set for Feb. 15. All meetings are held at City Hall at 5 p.m. and are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.