Elementary libraries receive donated books as Oakville announces “Water/Ways” summer exhibit

Lawrence County elementary students may notice new books in their school libraries’ selections this week after donations were received from the Lawrence County Indian Education Center on March 19.
“Indian Education staff were excited to deliver seven ‘WATER/WAYS’ themed books to each of our Lawrence County Schools’ Elementary Libraries this week,” the Indian Ed Center said. “Books range from the science of water, recreation with water, and Native American history and myth with water.”
The donations were made as the Oakville Indian Mounds and Lawrence County School System Indian Ed program announced a free traveling exhibit will be hosted at the Oakville center this summer.
The Smithsonian Museum on Mainstreet’s exhibit, also known as “Water/Ways,” will be open at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center from July 1 to Aug. 14.
“This exhibit is being hosted by the Alabama Humanities Alliance, and Oakville is one of only five sites in the state to get to host this exhibit this year,” the center said. “We hope (the book donations) will encourage students to visit this FREE traveling exhibit with their family this summer!”
According to organizers, the “Water/Ways” exhibit explores water effects on landscape, settlement and migration as well as its impact on culture and spirituality. The exhibit looks into the ways political and economic planning have been shaped by access to water or control of water resources.
“Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment,” organizers said.
Those who wish to know more about the exhibit may go online to explore online resources at museumonmainstreet.org.
The Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center will also host a local water exhibit featuring history and art that celebrates the Tennessee River, many waterfalls, creeks and lakes in the Tennessee Valley area.
“Expect to see historic photographs, oil/watercolor paintings, and local pop-up displays from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and Visit North Alabama Waterfalls. We also hope to announce public programs at Oakville that will complement the Smithsonian exhibition soon,” the center said.
For more information and updates, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center website, or visit the Lawrence County Indian Education Center on Facebook.
