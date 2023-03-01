Lawnmower Workshop offered by Ext. Office March 22

Knowing how to maintain one’s lawn mower can save time and money for people trying to keep their yards nice. Knowing how to replace the spark plugs; changing the air filter; and sharpening, balancing and aligning the blade can save hundreds of dollars. Having those maintenance skills can save time during the mowing season when repair shops are full and the grass keeps growing.
Marcus Garner, Urban Regional Agent – Home Grounds will cover the topics mentioned above. The emphasis of the workshop will be on lawnmower safety, parts of a mower, and maintenance of a mower.
There will be discussion and demonstration of issues related to push mowers and riding mowers. There will be demonstrations on how to measure the deck on a riding mower to determine if it is level, and a demonstration of mower blade sharpening and leveling. A discussion of mowing for lawn/turf health will be part of the workshop also.
Class size is limited to 15 people due to the hands-on aspect of the workshop. The workshop will be held at the Moulton Lions Club at 455 School St., Moulton, AL 35650. Call the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 to reserve a spot.
